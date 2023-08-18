Tricks to get the most out of your Kindle

Thanks to eReaders like Amazon Kindle, the dream of taking all our favorite books everywhere is already a reality. However, Kindles offer much more than the ability to store and read eBooks on the go. In this article, we’ll explore ten tricks to get the most out of your eReader experience and take it to the next level.



1. Send documents and books to Amazon Kindle





Shutterstock

Amazon isn’t the only place to find it. Kindle eBooks. In addition to borrowing them from your local library, you can use the “Send to Kindle” to upload eBooks or documents. This works for many different file types, but only a few are actually supported. Actually, just email the document to the “Send to Kindle” address with the word “convert” in the subject line. Amazon will automatically convert the file and add it to your eReader library.









2. How to link your Goodreads account





Shutterstock

Goodreads is one of the most popular websites for book loverswith a large community of readers sharing opinions, advice and recommendations on their favorite works. Maybe not everyone knows this, but by following a few simple steps, you can connect your Goodreads social account toAmazon Kindle and enjoy features like reviewing a book, keeping a reading log, and getting personalized recommendations for other eBooks. To do this, press the buttonhome icon at the top of the Kindle screen. Press the menu button (the three vertical dots on the right). To select “settings”, followed by his account. Finally, click on Goodreads and follow the instructions on the screen.









3. Export notes and highlights from your Kindle eBook





Shutterstock

Just like we do with paper books, we can highlight passages and take notes as we read on the Kindle. But what if we want to access those notes beyond the Kindle eBook? No problem. Kindle allows you export notes with a very fast process. Open a book on your eReader and tap the top of the screen to open the quick access menu. Then, tap on the three-dot button to enter the ” panelnotes and highlights”. Finally, select “export notesOnce this is done, Amazon will email you a PDF file and a CSV file with all the notes for that book.









4. Take screenshots with Amazon Kindle: you can





Shutterstock

Just like phones and computers, you can take screenshots on the Kindle too. While the process is a bit complicated, it helps to know how to do it. That is, by touching the upper right and left corners of your eReader screen at the same time. It may take some practice, but once you get it done the display will flash brieflyWe will know that we have been successful.









5. How to extend battery life





Shutterstock

Kindles are known for their battery life, as they can go weeks between charges. But there are simple tweaks to extend it further. For example, put the eReader in Airplane mode when you’re not browsing or downloading new books, disable update function of the page in reading “Options”, turn down the light setting AND put your kindle to sleep when not in use by briefly pressing the power button.









6. Adjust brightness and font size





Shutterstock

Every reader has their own preferences when it comes to brightness and font size. Amazon Kindle allows you to adjust these settings according to your needs. To change the brightness, access the menu “quick settings” and slide the brightness bar to find the right level. Also, some Kindles like White paper AND oasis can automatically adjust to light conditions when mode is selectedauto brightness”. To change the size of the text, touch the top of the screen to open the reading toolbar, select theicon “AA” and choose the desired text size.









7. Kindle between night light, warm light and dark mode





Shutterstock

In addition to adjusting the brightness and font size, Amazon Kindle offers features like Night Light, Warm Light, and Dark Mode for enhance the reading experience. There Night light Gradually dims the screen to prevent eye strain when reading in the dark. To use this feature, go to Settings > Device options > Display settings > Night light. There warm light provides a warmer tone for a more comfortable reading experience, especially before bed. It can be adjusted from the menu “quick settings” using the cursor on the “Heat”. There dark mode features lighter text on a dark background to soothe your eyes during long reading sessions. To enable this option, access the menu “quick settings” and select “dark mode”.









8. Bookmark certain pages and passages





Shutterstock

With the “Bookmarks” function, you can bookmark key passages and pages in a Kindle eBook to easily return to later. To bookmark, touch the top right corner of the screen and press the “+” sign next to the page information. Once the marker changes color, it indicates that the marker is set.









9. Expand your vocabulary with Vocabulary Builder





Shutterstock

If we come across unfamiliar words while reading, Kindle devices offer a built-in tool to help. enrich your vocabulary. Qualification vocabulary builder, we can access the dictionary definitions when we long press on a word in the eBook. Your eReader keeps track of all the words you search for, allowing you to view them as a list or flashcard. This feature should be enabled by default. Alternatively, you can activate it by going to “settings” AND “reading options” and then selecting “build vocabulary”.









10 Set Kindle eBook Cover as Screen Saver





Shutterstock

The last possibility is customize your kindle screen saver set the cover of the book you have been reading lately as your lock screen wallpaper. This function is found in the menu “Device Options” in “all settings“.selecting”show cover”, the current book cover appears on the lock screen. Besides adding accessories, this is one of the best ways to personalize your eReader.





