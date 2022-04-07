Tricks to promote the sense of satiety when we are on a diet

When we are on a diet we always seem to be hungry: here are the tricks to foster a sense of satiety and appease the appetite first.

When we are a diet the feeling is that of always feeling a little empty. That sense of hunger that accompanies us perpetually and that does not allow us to live our life peacefully.

The fixed thought of food, when you feel a continuous sense of hunger, is certainly not so pleasant. And then it is good to know that to eliminate this constant torment of hunger there are some measures.

Small tricks that allow us not to be always hungry and to appease that annoying sense of constant appetite. Let’s find out what are the secrets to promote a sense of satiety, what are the foods that help us and how to eat them.

Here are the tricks to promote a sense of satiety on a diet

When we are on a diet there hunger is very often a constant feeling that does not abandon us, but rather torments us. How to do a promote the sense of satiety but without eating foods that compromise our diet?

In the meantime, it must be admitted that when you follow a low-calorie diet it is normal to feel more appetite than usual, both because our body is used to taking more food, and because from From a psychological point of view, we know we need to eat less and this increases the craving for food.

Despite everything, however, there are some tricks that can help us foster a sense of satiety. Hunger is regulated by two hormones: the grenaline and leptin. The first stimulates the appetite, while the second promotes the sense of satiety.

When you lose weight, grenaline increases because the body receives less food and goes into ‘famine’ mode and therefore begins to produce more of this hormone to aid in the search for food. At the same time the leptin decreases and therefore we will be satisfied more difficult.

Let’s see then i tricks that will save us on a diet by helping us to stimulate the sense of satiety more easily.

1) Know the satiety index of foods. This means that we will have to choose those foods that, for the same volume, bring fewer calories. Among these we can list the zucchini and cucumbers but also the watermelon and melon. These elements are rich in water and fiber, they satiate but do not fatten. Here you find a list.

2) Prefer bitter foods. To appease the sense of appetite, perhaps many do not know that bitter-tasting foods are the best in this sense. In particular we are talking about vegetables such as artichokes, radicchio, rocket, chicory, but also aubergines. All this is due to the fact that in the intestine there are receptors which, if stimulated by the bitter taste, slow down the emptying of the stomach.

3) Serve the vegetables as an appetizer. A good habit is to consume vegetables at the beginning of the meal. Before putting a plate of pasta or a pizza under your teeth, we should in fact consume a portion of vegetables. This allows us to significantly reduce the sense of hunger and offer us that satiating power which then does not make us introduce too much food in the rest of the meal.

4) Choose foods rich in fiber. Soluble fibers slow down gastric emptying, which is why we should choose those vegetables that are rich in them. For example, legumes, potatoes, carrots, but also apples with peel, citrus fruits, pears, peaches, plums, and among the cereals we must not forget oats and oat bran. When the fibers come into contact with water, they create a sort of jelly that favors the sense of satiety and also regulates the absorption of sugars and fats.

5) Drink at least one and a half liters of water a day. The recommended dose, then if it gets to two liters even better. In fact, water helps to decrease the sense of appetite and immediately gives a sense of satiety by increasing the gastric volume. Not only that, it helps fight cellulite by stimulating diuresis.