Tried on 3 outfits from Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo range – loved the vibe but sent some back as size was an issue

A TIKTOKER tried on three outfits from Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo collection and showed fans his findings.

Cabins star Charlotte Taundry, who goes by the username @charandsarah, said she loved the collection but had to return more items because she ordered too big.

2

The first outfit appears to be the Barker Lace Mini Slip Dress, which retails for $25.

“A lace mini dress is your going out hero,” reads her description.

“Made from 59% recycled lace fabric, this mini dress is lined through the bust for a comfortable and flattering fit.

“With spaghetti straps and a v-neckline that complements all body types, we’ll pair this 90s-inspired mini dress with an oversized leather blazer and chunky boots for an effortless grunge look.” »

Taundry did just that, with his next pick, which was the Kourtney Kardashian Barker Pinstripe Blazer, which can be scored for $25.

“Stripes are back in business,” reads the company’s website.

“Designed in a classic blazer shape with long sleeves and pocket details, this pinstripe suit blazer is the perfect mix-and-match piece for your staple wardrobe. »

“Wear with loose fitted pants for a head to toe look or layer with the matching mini skirt and cropped tank top for those summer days.” »

Finally, Taundry scored the Kourtney Kardashian Barker Open Back Jumpsuit for $35.

“Easy to move in and effortlessly style, this open-back jumpsuit is the ultimate going out outfit,” the website says.

“The form-fitting, stretchy fabric molds to your body shape for a flattering fit. Its simple high neckline and long elongated sleeves keep the classic things front and center, while the low scoop back design adds drama and detail.

“We recommend layering a long coat and strappy heels for all your party plans. »

When asked about the size of the items in the comments section of the video, Charlotte replied, “I ordered larger because I think Boohoo can be small but I sent most of them back for normal size. »

Another commenter said: “I’ll go ahead and assume Sarah was a fan of that booty! »

“Hahaha, she was,” Charlotte replied.

Taundry makes TikToks alongside his girlfriend, Sarah Hutchinson.

They appeared on the ITV2 show The Cabins, in 2020, and work in the fitness industry.

They recently confided in The Sun about starting IVF treatments.