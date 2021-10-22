Trieste, no parades no green pass. But the violence alarm remains for today. Here because

Trieste, the Italian capital of no green passes, could start to live another day on the edge of tension. The Coordination 15 October, a variegated group created following the anti-obligation green certification protests in the workplace, from which the Trieste dockers have gradually slipped away (at least most of them), has decided to cancel the demonstrations scheduled for today, Friday 22 October, and tomorrow, Saturday 23 October, in the Julian capital. The renunciation, say the spokespersons of the coordination, comes “out of a sense of responsibility”.

Infiltrations Why stop it The video alarm The minister The prefecture

The exponents of the protest, in fact, have sensed the risk of further infiltration by violent people, black bloc that would have been ready to converge on Trieste from all over Europe. In reality, the risk would not have completely disappeared. The possibility of disembarking in Venezia Giulia of no pass activists (and not only) is still there. Maybe not in the numbers initially foreseen, when a demonstration of 20 thousand people was assumed. The police are aware of the possibility and keep the situation closely monitored. The exponents of the 15 October Coordination know this. Which, in addition to the appeal to peaceful initiatives, launch their preventive dissociation. “As regards Trieste in particular and the people who will also spontaneously converge there – reads a note – the Coordination would like to reiterate that: we reaffirm our personal commitment to ensure that everything happens peacefully; we dissociate ourselves as of now, with force, from any violent episode that should happen; we trust in the ability of all law enforcement agencies to know how to isolate dangerous elements “.









The turnaround on the procession and rally of today and tomorrow has been decided – word of the five coordinators, Dario Giacomini, Eva Genzo, Roberto Perga, Stefano Puzzer, Matteo Schiavon – after the arrival of worrying rumors. “After obtaining the authorization from the Police Headquarters for both events – the note always reads – the Coordination has in fact received repeated, verified and worrying reports during the day today concerning the arrival in the city of people and groups unknown to us, even from other European nations, determined to commit acts of violence in a context that could lend itself to the re-emergence of a new strategy of tension and opposing extremisms “.

Stefano Puzzer, the resigning coordinator of the CLPT confirmed the cancellation and the fear of the arrival of violent groups in a video posted on social media. “I ask you: trust me – he said to his followers and to the composite universe no green pass – There is someone who is coming here to Trieste, and I mean hundreds and hundreds of people, who want to come here and spoil the goal at all. We have canceled the demonstrations tomorrow and Saturday, the appointment with the government remains, but do not come here because I do not want to jeopardize your safety “.









Loading... Advertisements

Of the entire platform of disputes, therefore, only the meeting scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday 23rd, with the Minister of Labor Stefano Patuanelli remains standing in which part of those who contest the mandatory green certification will try to explain their reasons to the government representative. He leaves, because the hard and pure no vaxes, led by Ugo Rossi, leader of the 3V movement, are already certain that the face to face with Patuanelli will solve nothing and the protest will continue indefinitely.

Returning to the cancellation of the events scheduled for today and tomorrow, Friday 22 and Saturday 23 October, the prefecture issued a note warning any ill-intentioned no pass activists. “The events that should be organized – reads – lacking the relevant notice in the terms and in the manner provided for by the provisions in force, they will be considered not legitimately carried out“. So far, therefore, the moves of the eve. Today we will see if some extreme fringe has managed to” pierce “the border and, by joining with any irreducible protesters, will be able to create problems for public order in a city where, moreover, the highest numbers in Italy on the contagion front are being recorded (for lower vaccination rates than in the rest of Italy).







