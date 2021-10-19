Trieste, the dockers download the No Green passes and dissociate themselves from the protest: “We do not participate in any coordination”

Today Stefano Puzzer no longer wears the port uniform. Jeans, blue sweater and sneakers on the feet. The only thing he has kept from recent days is the gray hat he kept in all the protests. And now there are few men with that uniform among the squares of Trieste. This event is no longer theirs, as they specify in the latest press release arrived in the last hours: “Given the latest developments in the mobilizations against the Green pass, the coordination of port workers does not intend to participate in the overall management of the same or in any related coordination / association “. The last lines are for their old leader, who on the morning of October 18 he had resigned: «We thank our friend and colleague Stefano Puzzer for all the work done and we wish him all the best for the future». At the moment, therefore, no unions of the port of Trieste participate in the demonstrations against the Green pass organized in the city.

The command at this point passes into the hands of the Coordination 15 October, a name dedicated to the day the garrison began in front of the Pier 7 of the port. The committee is made up of Dario Giacomini, Eva Genzo, Roberto Perga, Matteo Schiavon and Stefano Puzzer. The first message, launched by Puzzer himself, is to stop coming to Trieste but to continue the protest from home: «All the squares in Italy must become this square here. The more cities that fight, the bigger our burden will be. The more we do it, the more they will have to come down and deal with us. Our goal is to remove the Green pass and the vaccination obligation for health professionals, from this point we do not move an inch “.

Who is Dario Giacomini, the doctor disbarred from the order



Among the names of the 15 October Coordination there is that of Dario Giacomini. Doctor, director of the radiology department of Arzignano, in the province of Vicenza, in recent months he opened Contiamo-Ci!, An association that gathers health workers who do not want to accept the vaccination obligation. In an interview published last July in the newspaper The truth he said: «I have always had all the vaccinations, both pediatric and those to enter the world of work. I have no doubt that vaccines are useful. However, many of us have experienced the introduction of the vaccination obligation as a strong limitation to individual freedoms ».

