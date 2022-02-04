Trieste wins again: Treviso beaten

L’Allianz Basketball Trieste the Palaverde of Treviso with a score of 94-88 making the recovery match of the 15th day of Serie A his own. With this success, the red and white reach the Germani Brescia in third place in the standings with 20 points and are preparing to embrace their fans again on Sunday in the match with Banco di Sardegna Sassari with a duo ball at 18:00.

Treviso-Trieste, the race

In the first quarter Nutribullet Treviso has a strong start, scoring a 7-0 run. Trieste unlocks in attack with Davis but it is always the Treviso players who hold the ball in their hands, building the +8 of 19-11. If on the one hand it is above all Jones who takes the stage in attack, between the red and white ranks Mian and Banks rise in intensity, bringing his team back in close contact with the opponents at -3 (21-18). In the last two minutes the two teams respond blow for blow up to Delia’s two free throws who close the fraction with the Venetians ahead by just one point (25-24). Back on the pitch, the teams play on the edge of balance until 34-33 then Nutribullet tries another break, relying on Russell’s incisiveness and Bortolani’s creativity (43-34). The Allianz does not give up and relies on the accomplished streak of Captain Cavaliero who with two bombs in the space of 40 ”brings the formation of coach Ciani back to -3 (43-40). A dunk by Jones on the counterattack marks the 45-40 with which the two teams go to the long interval.

In the third fraction Trieste tightens more the shirts of its defense sending into confusion the opponents who are struggling to find the way to the basket. In attack, the Allianz relies on Banks and a concrete Delia who on the counterattack signs the equalizer at 47-47 and with the additional free gives the guests the first advantage of the day (47-48). Treviso does not give up, dragged by the couple formed by Sokolowski and a Dimša in great dust from the bow. A triple from the Lithuanian puts Treviso ahead at 56-55 at 3’33 ”. A couple of plays by Deangeli and the constant presence in the basket of the Trieste longs, Grazulis and Konate, allow Allianz to close the quarter ahead by three points (64-67). In the last quarter the Allianz starts with his foot pressed on the accelerator and thanks to the direction of Davis and the energy of Konate under the boards he finds +10 (64-74) at 7’30 ”. Treviso tries to hold on to the match with Imbrò’s plays and Dimša’s streak but on the other hand Delia is omnipresent and he is the tap-in of 82-89 with a turn of hands to go. The Venetians are looking for a desperate comeback and go up to -4 (88-92) 15 ”from the final siren. However, Allianz kept their nerve and two free shots from Mian sealed the success (Allianz Trieste).

Treviso-Trieste, the match report

NUTRIBULLET TREVISO – ALLIANZ BASKETBALL TRIESTE 88-94

Nutribullet Treviso: Russell 5, Tadiotto, Vettori, Faggian 2, Bortolani 5, Ronca, Imbrò 10, Chillo 5, Sokolowski 15, Dimša 20, Jones 19, Akele 7. All: Menetti

Allianz Basketball Trieste: Banks 19, Davis 10, Konate 8, Deangeli 4, Mian 12, Delia 23, Campani 2, Cavaliero 8, Campogrande, Grazulis 8. All: Ciani

Partial: 25-24; 45-40; 64-67;

Referees: Sahin, Paglialunga, Capotorto