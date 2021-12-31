Trigoria, round of molecular swabs: two positives? Rome trembles

TRIGORY POSITIVE PADS – The holidays are over for the Rome, which returned to Trigoria yesterday. The club carried out a round of molecular swabs on the entire team group to avoid problems, especially by virtue of the fact that many Giallorossi have returned to their countries for the Christmas holidays to find their respective families or have spent Christmas on vacation.

Results in the morning

The variant Covid Omicron scares the world and sport. In A league there are already several cases of positivity and the companies, in addition to injuries, have to deal with the stops caused by the virus. There is also trembling Rome. In fact, Il Tempo reports that some quick positive tests were recorded at the Giallorossi home, and according to the Corriere della Sera they would be two cases, recorded on the return to Fiumicino among the players who spent the holidays together in Dubai. For this a molecular was made to the whole team. Results are expected in the morning, e Mourinho he hopes not to have further problems in view of the big matches against Milan and Juve, which are imminent. Also because in Trigoria they would already have a problem, that is a no-vax player who risks not being able to play from 10 January.