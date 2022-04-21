Trilateral axis promises artillery to Ukraine

WASHINGTON.— The President of the United States, Joe Biden, British Prime Minister, Boris Johnsonand the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeaupromised to send more artillery to Ukraine before the total assault of Russia in the east of the country.

Biden spoke with Johnson and Trudeau in a video conference from the White House Situation Room, at the start of a new phase of the invasion following the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine.

In the 90-minute video conference, Biden and allies discussed their diplomatic commitments and coordinated efforts in the face of the invasion that began in late February.

This will become an artillery conflict, they need more artillery support and that is what we will give them…plus many other forms of support,” Johnson said in an appearance before parliamentarians.

Trudeau he said Canada would send heavy artillery and promised to give more details this week.

In the same sense, the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki He explained that the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to provide Ukraine with security, economic and humanitarian aid.

We will continue to provide them with more ammunition just as we will provide them with more military aid,” Psaki said.

Composed of weapons to combat ground and air targets, artillery is the fire support weapon of the basic combat elements.

UN CALLS FOR TRUCE FOR EASTER

The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, He asked the Russian and Ukrainian authorities for a four-day ceasefire on the occasion of the Orthodox Easter which is commemorated this week.

Instead of a celebration of new life, Easter coincides with a Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine,” he said.

Guterres stated that he fears that the conflict will be even “more violent, bloody and destructive”, which has proven that new damage to the civilian population will exceed even the damage already caused by the invasion.

The so-called humanitarian pause to which Guterres referred would begin this Thursday and would last until next Sunday.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has confirmed the death of 2,104 civilians.

