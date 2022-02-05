Trinity Spirit oil tanker explodes in Nigeria

The causes of the explosion of the Trinity Spirit oil tanker on Wednesday afternoon off the coast of Nigeria near the Niger River Delta are still unknown.

The ship, used for the storage and production of oil, was anchored off the port of Warri in southern Nigeria. Dramatic environmental consequences are feared. The disaster is in fact causing thousands of barrels of oil to be spilled into the sea.

On board the tanker were ten sailors whose whereabouts are still unknown.