Trio SR9 and Malik Djoudi cover a piece of Frank Ocean in style

Their cover of “Super Rich Kids” appears on “Déjà Vu”, the third album of the Lyon trio to be released on August 26th by No Format.

After One Last Time by Ariana Grande, Happy by Pharrell Williams and Video Games by Lana Del Rey, the Trio SR9 adds Super Rich Kids by Frank Ocean, originally released on his first album Channel Orange in 2012, to his covers collection. To round it all off, Paul Changarnier, Nicolas Cousin and Alexandre Esperet invited singer Malik Djoudi (who released the irresistible Troyhis third album released last year) to join them.

In a press release, the three classically trained musicians confide: “In Super Rich Kids, there is something immutable, it’s a lesson in simplicity with a very particular groove, well down in time. It was obvious to seize it with the airy voice of Malik”. For his part, Malik Djoudi says: “I chose to sing Super Rich Kids by Frank Ocean, it’s a piece that I love for its groove, quite minimal, a cyclical instrumental, the piece takes us in several directions with the different vocal lines. It’s not easy to sing but I like challenges…”

Extract of Déjà vuthe third album of the Trio SR9 which will be released at the end of the summer, Super Rich Kids joins a procession of covers in collaboration with Camille, Camelia Jordana or even Sandra Nkaké and Blick Bassy.

Trio SR9 will be in concert on October 4 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris and on October 28 at the Opéra national de Lyon.