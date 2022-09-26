Trio SR9 with Camille, Camélia Jordana, La Chica… Théâtre du Châtelet Paris Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Trio SR9 with Camille, Camélia Jordana, La Chica… Théâtre du Châtelet, October 4, 2022, Paris.

Tuesday, October 04, 2022

from 8:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

The Trio SR9 embarks on a breathtaking re-reading of hits alongside Camille, Camélia Jordana, Blick Bassy, ​​Sandra Nkaké, Malik Djoudi and La Chica. Together they perform pop hits from Rihanna to Pharrell Williams, Billie Eilish to Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey to Frank Ocean.

The Trio SR9 has been opening up crossroads for ten years that bear witness to its spirit of invention.

After having adapted Bach, Satie or Ravel for his favorite instrument, the marimba, here he is embarking with Deja Vu on an even more breathtaking undertaking: the reinterpretation of recent pop music hits, from Rihanna to Pharrell Williams, from Billie Eilish to Ariana Grande, from Lana Del Rey to Franck Ocean.

To do this, he has called on the services of voices as unique as this playful and poetic project: Camille, Camélia Jordana, Blick Bassy, ​​Sandra Nkaké, Malik Djoudi and La Chica are on hand, ready to play the tightrope walkers on arrangements by Clément Ducol – another gifted! The whole, carried by the label NØ FØRMAT!, specialized in classy and unclassifiable music (Vincent Segal & Ballaké Sissoko, Piers Faccini…), promises its weight of high-end surprises.

Châtelet Theater 1 place du Châtelet 75001 Paris

