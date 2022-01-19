trip to the Colosseum and cod in Testaccio

ROME – Sergio Oliveira is already crazy about Rome. In a week, the Giallorossi midfielder has already fallen in love with the capital and his new team that has taken him from Porto on loan with the right of redemption. His motivation to live this new adventure was so great that Oliveira did not even ask for a salary increase for the transfer. He wanted to play for Mourinho, he wanted to breathe the atmosphere of the Eternal City and its fans.

In a week he has already experienced the capital. Disembarkation in Ciampino on 12 January, four days after his first match at the Olimpico with a penalty obtained and achieved against Cagliari and a leading performance. But not only. Last Monday the day off who took advantage of to look for a house and start know your city. Indeed, to admire its beauties. Sergio Oliveira with his wife Cristiana visited the center of Rome: first stop Piazza del Popolo, then via del Corso and the Spanish Steps, between the historical wonders of the city and the inevitable shopping in exclusive stores.

It didn’t stop there: transfer to piazza Venezia for the walk through the Forums until you get to admire the Colosseum from a terrace in front: “Without filters”, wrote in the video he posted on social media immortalizing the Flavian Amphitheater during sunset. Then dinner in a starred restaurant overlooking the Colosseum, while yesterday he switched to one of the typical dishes of Rome.

Afternoon in Testaccio, the historic district in yellow and red colors. The visit of the neighborhood, then stop at the restaurant da Remo for a pizza and a cod to take away. From Oporto to Rome, it is inevitable to hear the two different types of cod, but also taste the Roman pizza. Sergio Oliveira already feels at home: loves Roman cuisine, the city for its history, Rome for its fans. His relocation didn’t get any better.