Trip to the secret laboratory of Amazon | Business

Gregg Zeher, president of Lab126, Amazon’s hardware research unit.

Amazon is one of those few companies that turns a whisper into a promise. “It is working”, “it is going to launch”, “it is possible that its price is”, “it will arrive in Europe”. All his promises become headlines. It happens, of course, in the San Francisco Bay, in Sunnyvale (California), where the company founded by Jeff Bezos has its secret laboratory. Lab126. The place he has created the Kindle readers, the Fire tablets, the Alexa virtual assistant, the Echo smart speaker, the Amazon TV or the Astro home robot. But, also, where do failures like the Fire Phone (2014) come from? An error that cost 170 million dollars in cancellations, according to the press of the moment. Almost nothing for the proving ground of hardware of the colossus

Discretion —or secrecy— is inseparable from the signature. You just have to look at the photograph that accompanies this report. Where is it taken? At the laboratory? In a particular house? In neither of the two places? The only certain thing is who smiles next to the Astro robot: Gregg Zeher, a genius of the hardware and president of Lab126. The conversation takes place by videoconference. Although I can’t make promises. “I can’t tell you how many people [varios cientos] We work in the lab. “Neither when will Astro arrive in Europe or the price of it.” Nor of course count his next projects. The interview reveals someone very cordial who enjoys, like an enormously talented kid, the most difficult tasks at school.

Perhaps those days are not too far away. Gregg Zeher (1953, Illinois, United States) grew up on a farm. A place that the writer Truman Capote could well describe as the “beyond”, the words with which he starts In Cold Blood. “We had cows, chickens; that was the environment,” he recalls. He soon excelled in math and followed in his older brother’s footsteps and enrolled in engineering at the University of Illinois. He started out designing products for children. “I love them and also working with researchers who don’t know anything about engineering, and with engineers, like me, who don’t know anything about human behavior. The perfect team”.

Then, the intermittent journey of open and failed start-ups that the ambition of Silicon Valley entails. Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Palm Computing (tablets like Zire), Vice President of Engineering at VA Linux (open source), until he entered —thanks to the introduction of some colleagues from Motorola— at Apple. He never met Steve Jobs. “It’s curious. He left just when I arrived, I saw him once in the parking lot, ”he recalls. He was nine years. Seven in the area of ​​desktop computers and two as vice president of notebooks (Powerbooks). Although the day lasted just over 24 hours when in 2004 he signed for Amazon. “I was interviewed by Jeff Bezos [fundador de la compañía]. He is a great guy, it is true that it is complicated, but he was very involved in developing new products”, he reflects. And he adds: “he is very demanding and always has new ideas”.

From that hyperactivity, in October, the laboratory emerged. The name comes from the Amazon logo, which draws a line that joins the “A” and the “Z”. In the English alphabet, A is letter 1 and Z is letter 26. Lab126.

The first success came with Kindle. It was launched (after three years of work) on November 19, 2007 and in five and a half hours all 90,000 available units were sold out. Bezos wanted to keep up with CDs, videos, music, but Zeher convinced him. “It was the beginning of everything, a company that sold books. We had to start with this type of downloads”, he assures. The first fiasco also arrived: the Fire mobile. “We learned a lot. We knew that the market was saturated but we believed that there was room for the development of a new interface”, he defends. It was not so. Apple and Google had already landed with a tide of applications of all kinds.

However, failing in the bay has a different meaning than in Europe. It means starting somewhere else. Robots for the home. “Five years ago Bezos told us: we need to design those products,” says the engineer. They created a kind of start-up within Amazon to produce them. “Jeff said, okay, and we did it. We needed engineers, sensor experts, camera designers… Lots of people. Because the robot had to answer two questions: where am I? Am I going to move safely? Astro has been five years of work. “You can imagine how many times we’ve failed, but it’s a lot of fun,” he concedes. In fact, they have a specific area where the products go through extreme shock, water, heat tests and any kind of random situations, even the most crazy ones, that come to mind. And all the backing of a colossus of artificial intelligence, the machine learning or cloud computing, where its subsidiary AWS is a giant. Pieces of a kind of meccano of the future. “Crazy ideas are my favourites”, recognizes the president of the laboratory.

Perhaps there is no greater madness and uncertainty these days than the future. In Lab126 they have their technological premonition. “I think there is still a lot of work to be done between the human being interacting with large amounts of information; we have to make it easier. And for that, artificial intelligence and Alexa is a good starting point”, analyzes Gregg. The engineer imagines a near and different tomorrow, where the heads do not walk or travel bent over consulting “the stupid mobile”. There will be an assistant in each house, perhaps hanging on the wall or moving on the floor, and “through him financial transactions will be carried out, we will control the light, select the music or carry things from one place to another.” Humanistic technology? Or an iridescent oxymoron? Because one of the richest men in the world builds prodigious hardware (in competition with Samsung, Apple, Google or LG), but what is his social involvement? Should Bezos pay, as French economist Thomas Piketty argues, a 90% tax rate? “I’m afraid I don’t have a good answer to his question,” Gregg Zeher justifies. “I’m a successful farm-raised inventor and engineer, and I’m very involved with young people. However, as a species, we have to ask ourselves what world we want to live in.” That, perhaps, is the biggest secret.