Tripadvisor chooses the 10 best beaches in the world in 2022

(CNN) — Imagine a warm and pristine paradise. White sand beaches. A water tinted turquoise and clear as gin. And you already have the number one beach in the world by 2022, according to Tripadvisor users.

The travel platform has just published the second of its annual Travelers’ Choice awards for 2022: the best of the best when it comes to beaches.

The first place is occupied by the beach of Grace Bay, in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

This beautiful place on the Atlantic Ocean is not exactly new to the circuit of the best beaches. In the 2021 Tripadvisor Awards, it was ranked #4.

The 10 best beaches in the world in 2022

The Caribbean is the region with the most beaches in this year’s top 10 list, and five continents are represented in the tally. Brazil is the only destination that has more than one participant, with an impressive number of three beaches.

For 2022, the best beaches are:

Grace Bay Beach: Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos Islands Varadero Beach: Varadero, Cuba Turquoise Bay: Exmouth, Australia Fourth Beach: Morro de Sao Paulo, Brazil Eagle Beach: Palm-Eagle Beach, Aruba Radhanagar Beach: Havelock Island, India Baia do Sancho: Fernando de Noronha, Brazil Trunk Bay Beach: Virgin Islands National Park, United States Virgin Islands Baia dos Golfinhos: Praia da Pipa, Brazil Spiaggia dei Conigli: Lampedusa, Italy

Last year’s number one, Whitehaven Beach on Australia’s Whitsunday Island, didn’t make the top 10 this year.

Grace Bay Beach Appeal

Tripadvisor reported in a press release that Grace Bay Beach has over 7,200 reviews to date, with 90% of them giving it five “bubbles,” their highest rating.

The beach is on the northeast coast of the island of Providenciales. You might think it’s part of the Caribbean—and it’s close, in fact—but the entire chain of Turks and Caicos Islands is technically in the Atlantic Ocean. It is a British territory.

A barrier reef helps keep Grace Bay beach free of seaweed and other objects, according to the official Turks and Caicos Islands tourism website. Sailing and other water sports are popular in the calm, shallow waters between the beach and the reef.

How to travel to Turks and Caicos

Here’s what to know about traveling to the Turks and Caicos Islands during the pandemic.

First of all, visitors from all over the world are welcome to vacation there; however, you must be fully vaccinated if you are 16 years of age or older to visit.

All travelers aged 2 years or older need a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken no later than three days prior to arrival to gain entry. There is no quarantine on arrival. A travel authorization form must be filled out, and travel insurance that covers cases of covid-19 is also required.

Until February 28, the use of masks is mandatory in all public places for those over 2 years of age. There are no restrictions on travel between the islands in the chain.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a level 4 (very high risk) travel warning for the islands as of February 22. That’s the CDC’s highest level, and the agency advises avoiding the Turks and Caicos Islands for now.

The 10 best beaches in the United States

Tripadvisor also has a separate category just for US beaches.

Pacific coast states take the cake in 2022, with only one Gulf of Mexico beach and one Atlantic beach on the list. Hawaii was left with four spots. The best beaches in the United States for 2022 are:

Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area: Puako, Hawaii Nap Beach: Siesta Key, Florida Poipu Beach Park: Poipu, Hawaii Moonstone Beach: Cambria, Calif. Kailua Beach Park: Kailua, Hawaii Driftwood Beach: Jekyll Island, Georgia Ruby Beach: Olympic National Park, Washington Cannon Beach: Cannon Beach, Oregon LaJolla Cove: LaJolla, Calif. Ho’okipa Beach Park: paia, hawaii

On Hawaii’s largest island, Hapuna Beach “has the perfect waves for surfing, boogie boarding and the bodysuit surfing,” according to Tripadvisor.

St. Pete Beach in St. Petersburg, Florida, which was ranked No. 1 in 2021, is not in the top 10 of 2022.

How the places are chosen

According to Tripadvisor, the selections highlight the most popular places among travelers who review on the site.

The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best awards are based on the quality and quantity of Tripadvisor traveler reviews and ratings of beaches, collected between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

A recent Tripadvisor survey revealed that 37% of travelers will take a trip to the beach in 2022, the platform said.

Click here to see Tripadvisor’s top 25 best beaches in the world.