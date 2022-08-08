Triple H and The Rock wanted to face each other at WrestleMania

Triple H and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson met plenty of times when these two wrestlers were still in the WWE ring, but they never had a one-on-one match on the biggest stage of them all. At best, they made it to the Main Event of WrestleMania 2000 with Mick Foley and the Big Show.

Recently on Logan Paul’s podcast (Impaulsive), Triple H has revealed that he tried twice to have a one-on-one match against The Rock at WrestleMania. The first time in 2000 when they were about to have their face off, but Mick Foley and the Big Show eventually joined in the encounter. The Gamee reveals that they would have liked to have the Iron Man Match which took place a few months later at Judgment Day during WrestleMania.

Years later, Triple H and The Rock reunited backstage at a RAW in October 2014 it was supposed to set the stage for a match at WrestleMania 31. But then again, it couldn’t happen this time around because of Dwayne Johnson’s busy schedule. On the other hand, they were able to have a segment in the ring that evening, with Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey:

Behind the scenes segment in October 2014:

Photo credit: WWE