Triple H announced his retirement from wrestling

A sad news was confirmed for the fans of the WW. Triple H will finally leave wrestling.

The superstar, whose real name is Paul Michael Levesque, had heart surgery in September last year. At that time, WWE assured that his recovery would be complete, however, it was not confirmed if the fighter would return to the ring.

In the past, Triple H was limited in regular matches due to his managerial role in WWE. However, he could be present at almost every last Wrestlemania, an event that is described as the Superbowl of wrestling.

Now, the official WWE Twitter account made the news official and the fighter let the world know in a recent interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

“I had viral pneumonia. My lungs were inflamed and as the next few days went by and I got home it got worse and worse. My wife (WWE executive Stephanie McMahon) saw some blood and stuff that she was coughing up, and I went and got checked out, and it was coming from viral pneumonia, but I had fluid in my lungs. I had some fluid around my heart, so they followed me up and did an EKG and echo and everything. Basically, if the way your heart pumps is between 55 and 60 percent of your ejection fraction, that’s a good number. I was in the 30 percent. Got a quick text saying don’t take your time pack real quick and head to the ER and I’ll fill you in on the way. So by the time I got to the ER, my ejection fraction was down to 22 percent, which, you know, was heart failure,” she said.

The superstar claimed to have a “defibrillator” in his chest as a result of his hospitalization and is currently in stable condition.

His last fight was against Randy Orton, but his long reigns as world champion, his legendary rivalries and the great battles against fighters like Stone Cold, Mick Foley, The Rock, Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Shawn Michaels, Batista, will remain in the memory. Daniel Bryan and The Undertaker.