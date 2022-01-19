Triple whistle – Juve-Sampdoria for Bonfrisco: “Morata’s goal canceled in contrast with the latest guidelines”

About ten seconds pass and almost the entire half of the field between Rabiot’s contact on Rincon and Morata’s goal, which came precisely from the Frenchman’s recovery of the ball. The referee Fourneau first validates, then stops the resumption of the game and recalled by the Var goes to watch the episode at theon field review canceling the net to the Spaniard. This is certainly the most interesting episode of Juve-Samp, the eighth of the Coppa Italia won yesterday by the bianconeri 4-1.

THE ANALYSIS OF THE BONFRISCO REFEREE

“Quiet game, well managed by Francesco Fourneau. There are two episodes to highlight in this match. First of all the penalty, clearly to be assigned: quite useless in that corner of the area, it is still the classic tripping of the player (Augello on Aké, ed) that is not controlled and instead of accompanying the attacker to the bottom he pulls him down. On the other hand, the cancellation of the goal by Morata. It is true that there is a contact between Rabiot And Rincon, however, it is a long time since such a situation has been seen, that is the cancellation of the net for a foul very far from the goal. In theory, the guideline of the last Var interventions is to have these situations evaluated by the referee. I have seen goals awarded on many other occasions. I think there has been a bit of a stretch in the Var methodology, at least according to the latest interpretations. We will understand if in the coming Sundays there will be this new line or if the intervention of Nasca it was something different than habits. For the rest, few fouls and simple management for a correct match. “