Triple whistle – Roma-Juve for Bonfrisco: “De Ligt of hand borderline episode”

Rocambolesque, full of episodes and therefore very difficult to referee Roma-Juve. Situation at the limit that concerns the first touch with the hand of De Ligt: the Dutchman rejects the shot with his right foot, the ball rears up and touches his hand. Today the regulation also takes into account the movement of the arm, punishing the unnatural position. Right the second admonition to De Ligt, which leads to red, and the consequent penalty awarded and saved by Szczesny.

THE ANALYSIS OF THE BONFRISCO REFEREE

“We are talking about Davide Massa, recently promoted to Uefa Elite with the latest appointments in December. He will be one of the next internationals who will replace the old ones who will leave. This is to show his choice in an important match like Roma-Juventus, beyond the many pitfalls of a match full of twists. “

Let’s think about the first contact with De Ligt’s hand, who is not sanctioned on Pellegrini’s shot. Is the evaluation correct?

“We are facing a sort of regulatory contradiction. First of all Massa’s position is optimal and then the Var is ousted. THEL De Ligt’s arm is wide, true, but he is in a fairly natural position for what is the play in the attempt to block the ball. In fact, the ball first touches the right boot and goes on the arm. Massa is to evaluate the naturalness of the arm and the distance with the foot. But the regulation also punishes the opening of the arm itself. So here the referee has to evaluate whether the naturalness of the arm or the wide position are more important. These are two references that make the episode borderline. It wasn’t a mistake not to have punished the contact, but it wouldn’t have been wrong to have called the penalty either. They are those situations in which any decision is questionable “.

What does the regulation say today about the hand ball?

“This year’s change is aimed at punishing hand ball less than in the past. In the last two years, the wide arm has always led to rigor. By focusing on the concept of naturalness, however, even a touch with a wide arm is not necessarily sanctioned. And then there is the mitigation of the carom with the Dutchman’s foot. There would be reasons for giving the penalty but also for not giving it. Massa was well positioned and decided not to assign the penalty. accept his decision. I repeat, there is a regulatory contradiction “.

How do you judge Massa’s performance?

“Ample enough. In addition to the first episode of De Ligt, Massa drew five cards all correctly.”

On the second penalty, the one that leads to the red of De Ligt?

“Completely different situation. The first contact comes during a game situation, the second following an opposition of the game. Going in opposition to the ball with the arm out of shape is always a penalty. De Ligt jumps and turns, then penalty one hundred percent “.