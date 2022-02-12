Triplets Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about the sequel to The Twins Danny DeVito

Arnold Schwarzeneggerguest of the Jimmy Kimmel LiveTalks about Tripletsthe sequel to Twins from Ivan Reitman with Danny DeVito And Tracy Morgan

Nice foray by the former governor of California, Terminatorseven times Mr. Olympia, Dutch And Conan the barbariannow become Zeus for BMW iX Arnold Schwarzenegger that gives Jimmy Kimmelhost of Jimmy Kimmel Live, talks freely about his pets – the now very famous Whiskey the pony e Lulu the donkey, but we also remember among the dogs Dutch – his upcoming film engagements, Triplets on all with Danny DeVito And Tracy Morgan (after the flat rate of Eddie Murphy), of the glory days of bodybuilding competitions, of his morning routine, of the new grandson arriving from his daughter Katherine and by the son-in-law Chris Pratt and the joy of being a grandfather, and finally how bizarre it was to share offices with people like Shaquille O’Neal, Johnny Carson and Oliver Stone.

MadMass.it recommends by Amazon

Not forgetting the mutual jokes with Danny DeVito on the set – now famous that of the marijuana cigar on the set de Twinsthat Arnold tried to give back to Danny recently – and the transformation of Arnold Schwarzenegger in Zeusflanked by Salma Hayek as Wasin the commercial of the electric car BMW iX.

Among goodies, laughter and a little healthy promotion, we also remember how, despite his great love for animals, the characters played by Arnold Schwarzenegger have often brought poor creatures more or less defenseless to the set, obviously for pretense! And if the fist of Conan the camel is legend, the other skits are no less.

About Tripletsfilming, originally scheduled for this January, will begin in the spring in the Boston metropolitan area, led by the legendary Ivan Reitman who goes back behind the camera to direct Schwarzenegger And DeVito eight years from Draft Daybased on a screenplay by Dylan Dawson And Lucas Kavner who apparently waited ten years before seeing the light and bringing the unforgettable twins back to the screen Julius And Vincent Benedict.

Above, find the intervention of Arnold Schwarzenegger at Jimmy Kimmel Live, enjoy!