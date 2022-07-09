Trips to Miami: flights from Argentina are almost full despite exorbitant prices

MIAMI.— It is the number one destination abroad. Always. Followed by Madrid, Barcelona and Rio. And despite the fact that many quote their tickets for the next vacation and give up because of the exorbitant prices, flights to miami are almost full. The curious thing is that the rates of their seats have perhaps the most dissimilar values ​​in history: there are passengers who paid 40,000 pesos for their seat, while others have paid 700,000. On the same flight, the latest pre-pandemic cost tickets are still mixed with the current ones.

“Many of my passengers who are leaving in June and July are traveling with tickets that they bought pre-pandemic for 40,000 pesos, which perhaps changed last year. The airlines gave until June 30 to issue the tickets that they could not use due to the pandemic, ”says Daniel Puddu, from Nilo Viajes.

The fine print of each company varies minimally. American airlines, for example, allowed to make changes until June 30 to fly throughout this year, while LATAM extended the change period until the end of 2022.

But those who did not foresee the holidays in advance, they must pay amounts ranging from 500,000 to 700,000 pesos for a direct flight. “The prices are like few times seen. Clearly winter vacations are one of the most expensive because they are only 15 days, unlike summer where you have a wider margin. But they have never been at the level they are now. It’s embarrassing to spend the price. The rates are double: they have paid close to 3,000 dollars for a ticket to Miami, or almost 4,000 to Spain, as if it were a seat in Business”, says Víctor Catania, managing partner of Ricale Viajes, one of the largest wholesalers in the market.

“In addition, there is practically no place to Miami with any airline,” he adds. Unfortunately there are many one-way tickets, of people who abandon us. I’ve been at this for over 30 years, and I’ve never seen it in my life. Is incredible”.

Regarding prices, Puddu says: “There are consultations, but when you pass the prices people get scared. You spend a ticket to Miami or Punta Cana for 500,000 pesos and they are surprised. And there are no installment tickets abroad.”

Guido Boutet, Marketing Manager of the Travel Services agency, adds that May was a month of calm demand, but in June there was a 20% increase in searches for flights and accommodation in Miami“mostly requested by people between 50 and 60 years old, whose average stay is 14 days.”

The rise in demand occurred just before the economic crisis that broke out in the country, after the resignation of Martín Guzmán from the Ministry of Economy. Even the entire tourism sector is waiting for the measures that the new Minister of Economy, Silvina Batakis, can take, who has already declared that “the right to travel collides with the generation of jobs.”

Why those prices? The contained demand is mixed (passengers who have not traveled for two years), together with fewer frequencies. There are airlines that left, and routes that were lifted. Boeing and Airbus are not delivering aircraft, creating a string of shortages. Finally, it also happens that most airlines laid off employees and now people are missing to dispatch flights or receive them. Sometimes they are forced to cancel them.

Only American Airlines and Aerolineas Argentinas offer a direct connection to Miami. With a stopover there are cheaper options in Copa, Avianca, LATAM, or Boliviana de Aviación. Market players estimate that Argentina has around 75% of the flights it had in 2019. Prices drop again in mid-August, when tickets go to an average of 1,200 dollars.

Cheap tickets with bag included were also in the past. Generally now there are three types of prices: without luggage, with one bag and two bags, except for Boliviana de Aviación, whose fare is always with two bags.

Car rental also comes with a post-pandemic effect. In Miami, as in the rest of the United States, the values ​​​​doubled. While a week of a car in a Toyota Corolla, for example, at Alamo, or Avis used to cost $250 at the beginning of 2020, today it costs twice as much. Reason: with the emergence of Covid, companies went out to sell cars. When they wanted to replace them there were not enough, and they are expensive. Now the offer does not manage to supply the demand.

Miami is the foreign destination most chosen by Argentines

Inflation is another of the changes of recent times. Those passengers who used to travel will not find the same prices on any product, starting with gasoline, which cost an average of $2.40 a gallon at the end of 2019, and now costs twice as much.

Apartments are increasingly in demand versus hotels. Prices there did not rise in the same way, barely 20% compared to 2019. A studio apartment can cost $120, a bedroom from $150 to $200, and a two-bedroom from $250 to $300 a night. Argentines who choose to stay in an apartment do not only do it for comfort. It is also a way to cheapen meals.

The visa is another change in this new era of travel. The US embassy grants appointments very late, and the appointments are for a year or more. Puddu, known as “The Travel Agent” on Twitter (@harrylpg), recommends his followers to get on the web to try to advance the appointment. “For those whose visa expired and had to renew it, most are asked to take their photo and fingerprints in the CAS. If you are constant you can manage to advance your appointment for this year, or even for the next 10 or 15 days, since a few shifts are released, but you have to enter every so often. For the new visas they are giving turn for 2024 ″, he affirms.

To enter the United States, you no longer need a Covid test, but you do need to have a complete vaccination (it is enough with two approved doses). The second dose must have been given at least 15 days before the trip. At the Ezeiza airport you must fill out an affidavit.

Buying in advance and flexibility of dates are requirements to make the air cheaper. But you have to be careful in which portal you buy the tickets.

“I live it every day. People go into search engines that are not local like Kayak, eDreams, or Expedia, and since they are not local, you get the rate in pesos, because the machine does the conversion automatically. But a foreign page does not add the country tax, it does not add 65%. They buy believing that they pay 400,000 pesos, while one passed them 600,000, and when the card arrives, it arrives with 65%. The worst thing is that it is added to the total, while in Argentina 65% is taxed on the rate and not on taxes”, explains Catania.

Since for the credit card it is a purchase in dollars or euros, the tax is applied to the total. “I get loads of passenger complaints, and the first question I ask is: ‘what page did you buy it on?’”