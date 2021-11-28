trips to three regions of patient zero- Corriere.it

Eni employee, vaccinated with double dose, the man who landed in Fiumicino from Mozambique on 11 November: since then he has been home in Caserta and then in Milan (where he tested positive). He was ready to leave, now in isolation with his family

The path that led the Omicron variant

in Italy (or at least the first case of which one is aware) it begins 17 days ago from Mozambique: stops at Fiumicino, then a Caserta, then to Milan and again in the direction Fiumicino to return to the African country, only to then go straight to the city of Campania given the positive result of the swab.

A multi-stop trip, but with no casualties on the way if not within the four walls of the home: they will test positive, with mild symptoms of the disease, only patient zero and the five family members.

The Omicron variant, on which definitive confirmation will arrive in days, was sequenced bySacco hospital in Milan and the tracing carried out by the Ats of Milan, before moving on to the ASL campana, because the reason for the short return to Italy of the man was, in fact, in the Lombard capital.

Let’s go in order, according to what the Courier service he learned.

On 11 November the man, an Eni employee residing in Caserta e vaccinated with double dose against Covid, returned from Mozambique to Italy to carry out a routine check-up by the company. At the time of departure her health was good, she had no symptoms and tested negative for Covid.

Landed in Fiumicino, he went by car to Caserta to spend a few days with his family (at home he lives with his wife, two small children and two in-laws).

The November 15 restarts from Caserta with a rental car paid for by the company bound for Milan to carry out the check-up before returning to Mozambique: he arrives in Milan on the evening of the 15th. Here sleeps in a hotel and the following morning, on November 16, he goes to the health facility that the company relies on for employee checkups, where they also carry out a swab.

The man leaves by car for Fiumicino where he will have to embark again for Mozambique, only to receive during the journey a call from the doctor of the facility informing him of the positive result of the swab.