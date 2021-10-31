Tris Xiaomi, Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro + power for all budgets





An excellent trio of aces the one dropped by the Big Tech company with the new three mid-range models that lack nothing

Version 11 of the reliable smartphone from the Redmi line was presented. This time declined in three variables: Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro +.

The intent to modulate the devices hits the target perfectly. Speaking of mid-range smartphones, setting up devices at increasing degrees in terms of costs and technology is definitely a road to success. When it comes to Redmi however, it is also necessary to understand the order of magnitude of the product we are talking about.

Net of the fact that these smartphones know how to position themselves very well on the market, their customer base is certainly very large. This is thanks to a list fork that never exceeds € 400.

The characteristics of the new RedMi and their performances

But let’s evaluate individually what are the characteristics of the three newcomers. From Redmi Note 11 5G, which could be called the basic model of this line. It is equipped with a 6.6 ”full HD + LCD display with a resolution of 1,080 × 2,400 pixels. As for the refresh rate they ruin a variable at 50/60 / 90Hz. The RAM is modular from 4 to 8 GB, as well as the storage space. The battery is 5,000 mAh with 33W charging, which means that charging from 0-100% in 62 minutes.

As for the two Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro +, obviously the quality rises here. Starting from the screen, a 6.67 ”AMOLED full HD + with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. Here we find a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, DCI-P3 and 1,200 peak nits. The battery is 5,160 mAh for the Pro and 4500 mAh for the Pro +, with charging respectively at 67 Watts 120 Watts. Furthermore we will have a 0-100% in 43 minutes for the Note 11 Pro and 0-100% in 15 minutes for the Pro +.

A result, this of the time so drastically reduced, truly outstanding that it is placed in continuity within the path already undertaken by Xiaomi with its system of Hyper charge that overturns the rules of the game.

