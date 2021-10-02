Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian together again for daughter True, the photos

The couple for years now Kardashian-Thompson is on everyone’s lips: multiple betrayals, a possible second pregnancy, a rapprochement during the pandemic and then a final separation. Every day something new is discovered and we fail to keep up with developments. In fact, just today, the two were spotted together again, this time accompanied by the baby True, their 3 year old daughter.

Precisely, the NBA star and the ex-partner went out publicly to accompany her to dance class, a discipline that the little girl has been attending for some time. From her expression, she seems as excited about going to class as her parents playing with her, lifting her up in the air. It seems they have almost reached an agreement, the whole family wears a total black look. Khloé, in dazzling form, wears a two-piece consisting of leggings and a top, accompanied by aviator sunglasses, a water bottle and a Prada, essential accessories for a busy mother.

Tristan, on the other hand, opted for shorts and a vintage print t-shirt, complemented by a white sneaker and a necklace. To conclude, True is wrapped in an adorable rhinestone-strewn bodysuit that ends with an organza skirt. The real touch of style? The candy pink Vans. In short, this tender family portrait makes us hope for a flashback between the two exes.

Tristan Thompson Khloé Kardashian: the serene after the storm

Having left behind their love story after yet another case of betrayal by him, the two parents are trying to do their best to overcome the difficulties and guarantee their family an atmosphere of serenity. To date, they both make shared decisions about their daughter and try, despite their commitments, to spend time equally with her. The road is still long, especially for Tristan who once again has to regain the trust of his third child, Kardashian, but considering their past, nothing is impossible.