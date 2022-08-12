Tristan Thompson Issues Shocking ‘Warning’ To Ex Khloe Kardashian Days After Welcoming Their Second Child Together

TRISTAN Thompson has issued a shocking ‘warning’ to his ex Khloe Kardashian.

Her Instagram post came days after the former couple welcomed their second child together.

Tristan, 31, posed for a fashion shot on his page but the caption wasn’t exactly buttoned up.

He wore a patterned shirt while looking at the camera with several gold necklaces.

And the NBA star threw in some seemingly pointed words.

“I never changed sides, I changed paths. I got wiser and realized we’re not all built the same #Try not,” he wrote ominously.

Fans immediately thought of Khloe Kardashian, 38.

“Tristan please,” one Instagrammer commented almost instantly.

“You have changed baby mama,” accused another.

“It’s very toxic sir,” wrote a third.

“Yeah you lit up @khloekardashian your whole relationship. Now go also meet your new son Theo. writes a fourth.

Just a few days ago, on August 5, Khloe and her ex Tristan welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.

The reality TV star is still reeling from Tristan’s betrayal, when he cheated on her and fathered a baby with a personal trainer.

The baby was conceived shortly before Khloe learned that Tristan had cheated on her with her third mum, Maralee Nichols, 31, in December.

After her heartbreak, Khloe is said to have fought for full custody of the newborn, which gives her overall control of where and when the NBA player can see her son.

According to HollywoodLife, the parents entered into a strict custody agreement for their baby boy after he was born.

According to the outlet: “Khloe and Tristan have agreed that Khloe will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby on a full-time basis,” a source told the site. “However, Tristan is so excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy.

“Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she is more than happy to have Tristan in their child’s life as much as he wants. »

Representatives for Khloe and Tristan did not respond to The US Sun’s request for comment.

Tristan fathered a child with Maralee following their affair – a boy named Theo – and Khloe ended her relationship with him for good after hearing the news.

Khloe and the NBA star dated from 2016 to 2021.

MOM DRAMA

But her custody news doesn’t mean she can stop their newborn son from meeting Tristan’s other kids with his various moms — or Tristan from meeting them.

Tristan now has four children from three different women.

Tristan and Khloe also share daughter True, 4.

He also has a son Prince, 5, with his ex Jordan Craig, who he reportedly left while she was pregnant, to be with Khloe.

And Theo, whom he shares with Marilee.

Although he revealed that he is in fact the father of Maralee’s child, Theo, she claims that he is not involved in her son’s life – he has not met him and refuses to pay him alimony.

The couple have been locked in a heated custody battle since before the child arrived.

Tristan has previously posted shady Instagram messages, apparently aimed at Khloe, captioning an earlier post: “Nothing promised. »

