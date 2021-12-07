Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s ex, would have had the third child

Tristan Thompson, the basketball player, as well as Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, is at the center of gossip in these hours because, according to some US tabloids, he would have become father for the third time. AND! released the news that Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy last week after her legal battle against the NBA star was made public.

In the lawsuit, filed in Houston by the woman, who brought Thompson to court for the failure to recognize the child, Tristan admitted having had sex with Maralee while celebrating her 30th birthday in March; four months before that AND! News make the separation from Khloe Kardashian. The basketball player then asked for genetic testing to be performed upon the baby’s arrival to prove if he really is the father. To date, Tristan has not responded to the announcement of the birth of Maralee’s son, but a statement is expected in the next few hours, if not his, at least his lawyer.

In her lawsuit against Tristan, filed in a Los Angeles court in June, then pregnant Maralee asked the athlete to take charge of her pregnancy and expenses related to childbirth. He also requested full legal and physical custody of his son and that Tristan be granted only visiting rights. In her initial filing, Maralee included a testimony that carried a statement from Tristan: “You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. By the way, if you think you have this the baby will make you some money. It is completely wrong. You know I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be all that is required monthly for someone who is unemployed. It’s Texas so it’s only going to be a hundred dollars. ” the basketball player would have said in the statement.

Tristan Thompson sons: the terrible testimony of Maralee Nichols

His alleged text continued: “So you better take this 75k that I am offering because you will not get anything like having a baby with an unemployed father. All you will have is a child with a father who has no involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month. ” Tristan has neither confirmed nor denied the authenticity of the text, nor his retirement plans. The Sacramento Kings player is the father of two older children: Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, 3, and Jordan Craig’s son, Prince Thompson, 4.