Tristan Thompson settles in California and Khloé Kardashian is happy?

We already know that Khloé Kardashian no longer likes to talk openly on social media about her personal life. We learned indirectly about his romantic situation and we interpret posts on Instagram. And the latest Stories, coinciding with Tristan’s trade with the Sacramento Kings, we can appreciate some happiness for the quotes he shares:

“They asked him ‘What is happiness?’. Happiness is not getting all the pleasure or everything you want. Happiness is enjoying life with a mind at peace and not asking for more. This is the inner peace that comes when you accept change,” Khloé shares. This is a quote from Yung Pueblo, but it seems to fit perfectly with their current situation. Does that mean that happiness is having Tristan Thompson close even if not as he would like?

Every situation in life is temporary. So when life is good, be sure to enjoy and receive it completely. And when life will not be so beautiful remember that it will not last forever and there will be better days. This quote could mean that she is now happy with Tristan in California, something that may be short-lived as her sports career could take her back to her, on the other side of the world.

With Tristan in one state or another, with or without him, together or apart… we just want Khloé Kardashian to be happy!

