Tristan Thompson spends time with daughter True as Khloe Kardashian enjoys Italy – Up News Info

Tristan Thompson spends time with daughter True as Khloe Kardashian enjoys Italy

Tristan Thompson hangs out with daughter True as Khloe Kardashian tackles Italy.

The Chicago Bulls player, 31, took to his Instagram Story on Friday and shared an image with True.

The father-daughter duo flashed big smiles for the camera as Thompson called his 4-year-old his “twin”.

Tristan Thompson spends some quality time with his daughter, True, while Khloe Kardashian enjoys Italy with her family.
Thompson shared a video of True applying hair care products to her hair. True applied a generous amount to the top of his head, to which he replied, “Oh, wow! It’s a big one! Alright… The waves are going to look like a tsunami, right?”

“I have to wash this,” True replied to her dad as she got off her stool and headed for the bathroom sink. Thompson concluded the video by saying “Stylin’ by True.”

Thompson is on duty as her ex, Khloe, and the rest of the Kardashian family take over Italy ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding.

Khloe shares daughter True with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe shares daughter True with Tristan Thompson.
The Kardashian women were seen arriving to dinner on Friday in full Dolce and Gabbana outfits. Then on Saturday, the family — including Kourtney and Barker’s children — had a pre-wedding lunch on a yacht in the Italian Riviera.

The couple are to be married in a castle in Portofino, Castello Brown.

Kardashian and Barker are legally married in the United States and posed for photos at the Santa Barbara courthouse on Sunday.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018.
The drummer offered in October after they dated less than a year ago. Both have their own children from previous relationships.

