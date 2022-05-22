Tristan Thompson spends time with daughter True as Khloe Kardashian enjoys Italy – Up News Info

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tristan Thompson hangs out with daughter True as Khloe Kardashian tackles Italy.

The Chicago Bulls player, 31, took to his Instagram Story on Friday and shared an image with True.

The father-daughter duo flashed big smiles for the camera as Thompson called his 4-year-old his “twin”.

Thompson shared a video of True applying hair care products to her hair. True applied a generous amount to the top of his head, to which he replied, “Oh, wow! It’s a big one! Alright… The waves are going to look like a tsunami, right?”

KARDASHIANS ENJOY PRE-WEDDING LUNCH ON THE ITALIAN RIVIERA

“I have to wash this,” True replied to her dad as she got off her stool and headed for the bathroom sink. Thompson concluded the video by saying “Stylin’ by True.”

Thompson is on duty as her ex, Khloe, and the rest of the Kardashian family take over Italy ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding.

The Kardashian women were seen arriving to dinner on Friday in full Dolce and Gabbana outfits. Then on Saturday, the family — including Kourtney and Barker’s children — had a pre-wedding lunch on a yacht in the Italian Riviera.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple are to be married in a castle in Portofino, Castello Brown.

Kardashian and Barker are legally married in the United States and posed for photos at the Santa Barbara courthouse on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP