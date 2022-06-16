Tristan Thompson Teased Khloe Kardashian About “Never Leaving Him”

Haven’t you aged well? Tristan Thompson and Khloe KardashianThe fleeting reconciliation of leaves viewers questioning their pre-separated conversations.

During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashianswhich premiered on Thursday, May 19, Khloé, 37, reflected on how her sisters have maintained ties with their ex-partners.

“We have a strong, very loyal bond in our family. We are excellent co-parents and are good at mixing families. We learned that from my mum and dad,” she told Tristan, 31, during a joint training session. “To like Scott [Disick] never leave and Kanye [West] never leave. You never seem to leave. We are all here forever.

The athlete jokingly replied, “More like you never leave me.” Khloé stressed that it’s “a beautiful thing” to maintain their connection, adding, “We’re family whether you like it or not.”

On Thursday’s episode, Tristan got candid about defending his relationship with Khloé after a fan tried to heckle him during a game. “It was directed at you,” he told his then-girlfriend, noting that it was Khloé’s dating history. “‘She talks to different basketball players and you’re just next.’ I was like, ‘Listen here man, enjoy the game with your girlfriend because you’re coming here to see me. You’re not going to keep talking about my family like that. He got his ass out of there.

The Good American co-founder, for her part, was confused at the insults, asking, “He called me a whore and said I was dating basketball players. I’ve had six boyfriends and three of them have been in the NBA. Thanks. How is my problem? »

As the duo enjoyed their morning workout, Khloé gushed about how their relationship has evolved over the years. “Tristan is very protective of his family. He doesn’t like people talking about any of us,” she told the cameras. “It’s really cute and I think everyone should be. You’re just supposed to protect your family.

Fans have already seen the ups and downs between Khloé and Tristan play out on keeping up with the Kardashians. The reality series followed the former couple after they started dating in late 2016 and when they welcomed their daughter, True, less than two years later.

Days before Khloé gave birth, the Canadian native was accused of cheating with multiple women. The couple remained together at the time. They later called it quits after Tristan kissed Kylie Jennerformer best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019.

Tristan and Khloé tried their relationship again in August 2020 after spending time together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We Weekly confirmed that the on and off duo ended their romance less than a year later, but they quietly got back together in the fall of 2021. While filming the first season of The Kardashiansthe news broke that the NBA player was being sued for alimony by Maralee Nichols. In Tristan’s court response, he acknowledged he hooked up with the fitness model, 31, in March 2021 – while still dating Khloé.

After requesting a DNA test to confirm paternity, the professional basketball player publicly acknowledged his 5-month-old son, Theo, with Maralee. He also shares a 5-year-old son with his ex. Jordan Craig.

After the drama, the executive producer of the Kardashians Danielle King open about filming such emotional exchanges on screen.

“Well, at that particular moment, my crew was there. We were there to film something else early in the morning, and the morning the news broke, we were rightfully there. We have this moment on camera,” she said exclusively. We earlier this month Kim Kardashian calling Khloé with the news. “And I know sometimes it’s hard for the audience to understand like, ‘Oh, did they come back and capture that? But there are so many moments that we really captured just because we’re almost always there. There is almost always a camera running.

New episodes of The Kardashians airs Hulu Thursdays.

