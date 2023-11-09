Tristan Thompson tells Kylie Jenner she was ‘most affected’ by Khloe Kardashian’s cheating

tristan thompson He is preparing to go on his apology tour. In the promo for next week’s episode kardashianThe 32-year-old NBA star is reaching out to multiple members khloe kardashian‘s family.

“In this family, if you do something to one of us, it impacts everyone,” Khloe tells her ex-husband and father of her children.

“I’m in a place now where I can admit my mistakes,” says Tristan.

The clip then turns to panic kylie jennerSaying, “Tristan is coming. I’m feeling a little nervous.”

Kylie and Tristan are discussing it at the makeup mogul’s house, where he tells her, “Everyone was affected in different ways, you know, but I think you were the most affected.”

While Tristan faced several cheating scandals during his on-off romance with Khloe, he took things to the next level in 2019 when he was spotted kissing Kylie’s then-best friend. jordan woodsin the party.

Jordyn, who was living with Kylie at the time, was responsible for the crime, which led to Khloe breaking up with the basketball star.

Jordyn and Kylie’s friendship ended and she moved out. Two Recently rejoined this year After living apart for years.

Khloe later reconciled with Tristan, but it was later revealed that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was secretly engaged to Khloe. The co-parents split for good in December 2021 amid a paternity scandal.

They have 5-year-old daughter True Thompson and 1-year-old son Tatum Thompson. Khloe claims Tristan “encouraged” her to do an embryo transfer to have their son via surrogate just days before news of the paternity suit broke.

In the promo clip for next week’s episode, Tristan also meets Khloe’s big sister, kourtney kardashianJo admits that she is having a hard time accepting Tristan and what he has done to her sister.

Hulu

“Tristan and I aren’t really connected, and I can’t fake it,” Kourtney admitted in her interview.

Kourt, who has publicly gone through an unfaithful relationship with her ex, Scott Disick, asks Tristan if he felt anything when he cheated on Khloe.

Tristan tells her, “When do I cheat? I feel disgusted the next day.”

“Then why do you do it again?” Courtney asks before the clip cuts.

Tristan has received some support from several members of Khloe’s family, including mom kris jenner And Khloe’s sister, Kim KardashianThe two have defended Tristan following his various cheating scandals.

For Khloe’s part, she has admitted that she doesn’t know what the future holds with her ex, but has said that she has no intention of getting back together with him and that she still loves him after all he’s been through. Not attracted.

new episodes of kardashian Stream Thursdays on Hulu.

