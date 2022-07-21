Tristan Thompson trolling ESPYs amid Khloe Baby News

Tristan Thompson may not have attended the 2022 ESPYs, but he was still dropped by Lil Rel Howery amid news that the NBA player is expecting his second child with Khloe Kardashian.

“Chloe Kim, I knew you would be successful because you have two Kardashian names to your name,” said the Carmichael Show the alum told the snowboarder in the crowd on Wednesday, July 20, referring to Khloé and her sister Kim Kardashian. “Only advice, watch out for the Tristans, all I have to say. I said it! You all think about it.

We Weekly confirmed earlier this month that a surrogate is pregnant with Thompson and Kardashian’s baby boy.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the designer’s rep told Good American. We on July 13, referring to the former couple’s 4-year-old daughter. “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

While Thompson and Kardashian were back together in the fall of 2021, he was quietly in a legal battle with Maralee Nichols on the paternity of his child. The original lawsuit was filed in June 2021, three months after the NBA player met Nichols in March 2021. The legal drama was made public in December 2021 – the same month she gave birth to son Theo – and Khloé learned that her beau had been unfaithful again.

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not to do so. But okay, if you do, you’re not even going to tell me before the rest of the world? It’s just another slap in the face. It’s humiliating,” she said on The Kardashians in June.

A source then said We that Khloé hoped to have a more stable future with the basketball player.

“Khloé is doing her best to stay positive, but it’s been a bittersweet time for her, there’s no doubt about it. She and Tristan embarked on this journey at a time when they were still very much a couple and planning for a long-term future,” a source said. We.

While Thompson, who is also the father of 5-year-old son Prince, with his ex Jordan Craighas yet to publicly acknowledge that he and Kardashian are expanding their family, he apologized to his ex when Theo’s paternity was established in January.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartbreak and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years,” he wrote via Instagram Stories. “My actions certainly don’t match the way I see you. I have the greatest respect and love for you. It doesn’t matter what you think. Again, I’m incredibly sorry.

Thompson has since been spotted partying in Mykonos, holding hands with a mystery woman on Saturday, July 16.

“Tristan normally does his own thing and is there when it comes to True,” another source said. We. “The fact that he was spotted with another woman is not shocking news for the Kardashians – it has happened several times over the past few months.”

Listen to CNET’s Hot Hollywood as each week, Us editors break down the hottest news in entertainment!

