Tristan Thompson Upset Khloe Kardashian Is Dating Someone New

Khloe Kardashian is dating someone new and Tristan Thompson”is not happy” on The Kardashians advancing star. Sources spoke about the private equity investor Khloe got to know after Kim Kardashian introduced them a few weeks ago. This is the first update on Khloe’s love life since splitting with Tristan late last year. Khloe maintained a co-parenting relationship with Tristan only after she admitted fathering a third child with another woman earlier this year.

News of Tristan’s paternity scandal hit the news last December and in January the NBA player released a series of Instagram Story posts confirming his third child. As the baby was conceived while Khloe and Tristan reconciled, the Good American co-founder was once again confronted with the reality of Tristan cheating. At the time Tristan was dating Maralee Nichols, he and Khloe were on a journey to conceive a second child together. Khloe was transparent about her fertility issues in the final season of keeping up with the Kardashians and was exploring all options to expand her family. So learning that Tristan got someone else pregnant was the final blow Khloe needed to leave Tristan alone for good.

Recent reports have revealed the brewing romance Khloe has with a mystery man her sister connected her with. Tristan is aware of the information and is not happy that his ex is finally moving on. “Of course, Tristan isn’t thrilled that Khloe is dating again, but he knows he has no say in the matter.“said a source Hollywood life. But given the nature of the breakup, Tristan “I knew this day would come eventually“, shared the insider. The Indiana Pacers player is just”try not to think about it too much,” they added. Even after countless cheating exploits,”Tristan still has feelings for Khloe” and apparently has hope that they are together.

After all the heartache he’s caused Khloe, Tristan just wants her to be”happy” and to date someone who respects their daughter. Fans have been begging Khloe to leave Tristan for years. By the time he impregnated Maralee, Tristan and Khloe had reconciled over his kissing scandal with Jordyn Woods. Khloe spent just over a year apart from Tristan but ended up taking him back during her quarantine. With them sharing their daughter True, it gives Tristan intimate time with Khloe which usually results in her warming up to him. But after cheating and getting another woman pregnant, Khloe seems more serious this time about not taking it back.

Khloe opened up about her latest breakup during the season finale of The Kardashians. She tore up Tristan for cheating on her and conceiving a child. Now that she’s dating again, fans might get a chance to see a new romantic partner introduced in Season 2. It’s been years since fans have seen Khloe open up to someone new. But she should be happy with someone who values ​​her and respects the relationship.

Source: Hollywood Life

