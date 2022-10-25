Tristan Thompson “wants to be” in the life of his son, Khloe Kardashian

Working on their new normal. After welcoming baby No. 2 earlier this year, Tristan Thompson focus on helping Khloe Kardashian raise their children, a source tells exclusively We Weekly.

“He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé allows him to be present in both kids’ lives,” the insider says, referring to the former couple’s 4-year-old daughter, True. , and 3 month old son.

According to the source, there is “no doubt” about Thompson’s involvement. “He wants to be a part of the baby’s life and she wants him to be,” the insider said. “When he’s around, he’s a good loving father. He’s not there all the time because Khloé mostly has custody.

The 31-year-old athlete became a father for the first time after his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig welcomed their son, Prince, in 2016. After their split, Thompson moved on with the reality star, 38, and they announced they were expecting a child a year later. Their daughter was born in 2018.

After dating on and off, Thompson and Kardashian briefly rekindled their romance in 2021. Later that year, news broke that Maralee Nichols sued the NBA player for alimony. The Canada native, who had previously requested genetic testing, admitted in January that he was the father of the fitness model’s now 10-month-old son, Theo.

We confirmed in July that Thompson and Kardashian were preparing to expand their family with a second child. Their son was born later that month via surrogate, which was documented in Season 2 of The Kardashians.

While filming her Hulu reality series, the Good American co-founder revealed the former Sacramento Kings player proposed before their split.

“I said I had to make sure it was a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anybody. That’s why I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this because I’m not happy to tell my family,’ Khloé recalled in a conversation with Kim Kardashian during the September episode. “And as hurtful as it was for him to hear it was the truth. I would never agree to anything and give someone false hope.

At the time, We confirmed that Khloé said “yes” when Thompson proposed in February 2021.

Since their breakup, the insider tells Us that the TV personality isn’t ruling out marriage in her future. “Khloé wants to get married,” the source shares. “She has already fulfilled her lifelong dream of having children – she wants a few children – but also hopes to get married.”

The insider notes that Thompson’s inability to “stay true” to their relationship has stopped hope for a reconciliation.

With reporting by Diana Cooper