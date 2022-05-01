Triumph by the minimum of Xavi’s Barcelona against Mallorca in the return of Ansu Fati

2022-05-01

MINUTE 90+3: FULL TIME. Barcelona, ​​escort of the champion Real Madrid. Xavi’s men beat Mallorca 2-1 on Ansu Fati’s return three months later. The azulgranas are second in the table with 66 points. MINUTE 90: Three more minutes are added at the Camp Nou. MINUTE 84: Barcelona 2-1 Majorca. MINUTE 78: GOOOOOOOOOOOL for Mallorca, Raíllo scores 2-1 against Barcelona and Barcelona gets into trouble. MINUTE 75: Ansu Fati returns to play for Barcelona after spending just over three months off the pitch.

MINUTE 73: Frenkie De Jong’s goal disallowed for an offside by Aubameyang. Follow the 2-0 at the Camp Nou. MINUTE 70: Ansu Fati is already doing warm-up exercises to enter the match. The Barça “10” will return. MINUTE 61: Barcelona 2-0 Majorca. MINUTE 53: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL for Barcelona, ​​Busquets makes it 2-0 against Mallorca with a great left-footed shot from outside the box.

MINUTE 50: Gavi’s shot was very dangerous and the Mallorca goalkeeper saved his team. MINUTE 46: The second half begins at the Camp Nou, a narrow win for Barcelona.

MINUTE 45+1: At the end of the first half, Barcelona is beating Mallorca 1-0 with a goal from Memphis Depay. MINUTE 38: Barcelona continues to attack a Mallorca that has not reacted after the goal. MINUTE 30: Piqué cannot continue in the game and Eric García enters in his place. MINUTE 25: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL for Barcelona, ​​Memphis Depay makes it 1-0 for Barcelona against Mallorca with a great shot from the right.

MINUTE 22: Barcelona’s goal disallowed. Ronald Araujo headed in, but was offside. Follow the 0-0 at the Camp Nou. MINUTE 12: Barcelona continues to draw goalless against Mallorca. MINUTE 5: Aubameyang was close to opening the scoring with a header after a great cross from Gavi. MINUTE 1: The match between Barcelona and Mallorca starts at the Camp Nou for date 34 of the Spanish League. 12:44 PM: Mallorca also confirms its starting lineup against Barcelona. Sergio Rich; Maffeo, Russo, Raíllo, Valjent, Oliván; Sanchez, Battaglia; Angel, Child and Dani Rodriguez.

12:35PM: Xavi confirms his 11th start against Mallorca with several new features. Ter Stegen; Dani Alves, Araujo, Hammered, Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Gavi; Memphis, Aubameyang and Ferran Torres.

12:30 PM: Welcome to the minute by minute of the game between Barcelona and Mallorca for date 34 of the Spanish League. ————————————————– ————————— The Barcelona they have nothing more to play for than second place in the Spanish league where they will close matchday 34 receiving Majorca at Camp Nou. SEE: Florentino Pérez and Ancelotti talk about the signing of Mbappé Those led by Xavi Hernández have their worst streak in history playing at home, because for the first time in a season they fell in three straight games at home, something that they will seek to redeem today against the coastal ones who are playing for salvation. The Mexican Javier Aguirre has the Majorca (16th) one point from last place in relegation, so a win would give them a cushion and equal the same units as Getafe.