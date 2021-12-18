Triumph for Can Yaman: “It seems strange to me too” first in the standings

Evidence / Gossip / People

December 17 21 / Written by: Sandy Sciuto

Can Yaman is still first in the Amazon ranking of film biographies ousting Will Smith and Carlo Verdone

IS time of success for Can Yaman! While he is busy on the set of Viola come il mare, good news arrives for the Turkish actor.

“It seems strange to me too ”, the autobiography book published with Mondadori Electa, is still first in the rankings. On Amazon, where the book was launched, the actor’s autobiography ousted Will Smith on the film bio chart.

The book has only been out for a few weeks, but it already boasts many firsts including that of remaining steadfast in multiple rankings. In the aforementioned ranking, the Turkish actor surpassed McCounaghey’s biography and Will Smith’s. Following Freddie Mercury and Carlo Verdone.

A deserved first place that gratifies the actor. The latter, in fact, has chosen to tell about himself for the first time. He gave the readers secrets and anecdotes from his childhood and adolescence, including the stories of the present and the ambitions of the future.

Attentive and scrupulous, the actor also tried to add a sample of the Mania perfume to the book. A special edition much appreciated by foreign fans who cannot buy the fragrance.

The book has already been the subject of a firm copy that has been very successful in terms of attendance and good vibes. This is not the only novelty, however. By purchasing the book, you can participate in a competition and win a photo shoot with Yaman.

In short, it seems that every project of the actor has an excellent response and this definitely encourages us to do more and even better.