Triumph Tiger Sport 660 2022: test, price and technical sheet of the 81 hp tourer

With attention to every detail, fun to ride and intuitive for those who are approaching large bikes. The three-cylinder engine impresses with its elasticity and the solid chassis has a great balance in the tight mix. The price starts from 8,995 euros fc

Luca Frigerio

There are times when the desire to travel is unstoppable. Discover new places, travel unknown roads, grind kilometers without stopping and enjoy days far from regularity. The motorbike is the best way to experience this type of freedom, which starts from the moment you put on your helmet, put into first gear and set off towards your destination. In recent years, the traveler segment has taken two well-defined directions: that of road enduro, for those who don’t want to stop even when the asphalt ends, and that of sport tourers, comfortable, versatile and ready to devour the curves found on the road. path. Two hard-fought categories in which Triumph is also present with refined and high-end models. For 2022, however, the British brand opens its doors to young bikers and, after the launch of the Trident 660, the Tiger Sport 660 arrives. of a bike as easy as it is complete to face everyday life and dream of new goals at the weekend. We flew to the south of Portugal to test the winding roads behind Albufeira to preview the latest addition to Hinckley’s family.

TRIUMPH TIGER SPORT 660 2022: HOW IT’S MADE – Defining it as an entry level would be an understatement. And in fact, it is enough to look at it from afar to understand that this English novelty has many well-finished details and character to sell. True crossover shapes and proportions are combined with sharp sporty lines, such as the full LED headlights that concentrate the attention up front and the slim windshield. Unlike many travelers, the front of the Tiger Sport 660 is tapered and between the legs, which do not meet any kind of bulk, the bike is as narrow as a single cylinder. A counter-trend choice but, combined with well-studied aerodynamics, it offers excellent protection from the air even at motorway speeds. In fact, the plexiglass is adjustable in height and, despite a slightly sliding mechanism to be adjusted while running, it allows you to quickly find the configuration you prefer, just like on a larger engine. Then the driving position with a handlebar wider and closer to the rider than the Trident is very relaxed: the seat is high, 835 mm, but you can easily touch your feet on the ground. The impression is to be almost on a motard: straight back, front wheel under the nose, almost parallel legs and a slim fairing. This, however, is a finished and finished crossover and, as such, guarantees excellent habitability and great comfort that is not lacking even after a whole day. In fact, the rider’s seat is deep enough to move back as far as you want. Unfortunately, the passenger has a smaller portion, but the large handles allow you to anchor effortlessly and the angle of the knees is open enough not to tire even those behind.

TRIUMPH TIGER SPORT 660 2022: MATURE CHASSIS – Showa suspension, tubular steel frame, Nissin brakes. The technical compartment is of quality and, even if the fork is not adjustable, at the rear it is possible to modify the preload with a practical knob on the left side to find the perfect balance according to the number of passengers and the load of luggage. From the first meters you can appreciate a very stable set-up, not the most reactive in insertion, but capable of transmitting a lot of solidity. The driving setting raises the center of gravity a little, with a consequent increase in load transfer which tends to enhance the sinking speed in the first part of the front stroke. When the insertion begins, however, the setting guarantees a good support to give confidence and maintain speed when cornering. The result is an intuitive bike, first of all, but also effective for those who have more experience with two wheels. Despite a system with two-piston calipers, the braking is surprising for its modularity and the bite’s decision, without being abrupt so as to put new bikers at ease. Comfortable on the straight, the new Tiger Sport 660 sharpens its claws when it comes to bending: in the mixed it must be driven clean, the trajectories must be brushed and it is necessary to take advantage of the distance before getting the gas in hand and preparing for the next corner.

TRIUMPH TIGER SPORT 660 2022: EXCITING ENGINE – Three is the perfect number, and not just in math. This configuration has been in Hinckley’s history for years, a technical choice that allows for the reactions of a higher fractionation engine with the reactivity of a twin cylinder. The Tiger Sport 660 conquers from the very first start with its characteristic tone: 81 hp might seem low, it is true, but it is more than enough to have fun and travel without limits. From the bass it is very fluid and redeems itself with character without frightening. Round, pleasant, intuitive. This is how this English-style engine captivates, and surprises for the decisive but always very linear extension up to the limiter. The gas response is precise and, like the vibrations, the on-off effect is also non-existent. In tight mixed conditions, it invites you to turn the right knob and play with the clutch and the gear lever (the bidirectional quick shift is also available as an option), sustained but very direct and precise in the engagement. As with the Trident, also on the Tiger Sport 660 the three-cylinder is confirmed as the trump card of this model among the most versatile and modern on the market.

TRIUMPH TIGER SPORT 660 2022: FRESH ELECTRONICS – This 2022 novelty opens the range of Hinckley tigers, but there is also an interesting electronic package to move around in complete safety. Two riding modes are present as standard, Road and Rain, with relative Traction Control in a single level and which can also be deactivated. The intervention of this system is perfectly calibrated, always ready and, thanks to the excellent calibration of the technicians, the power cuts are almost imperceptible, confirming a technology designed above all to entertain those in the saddle. All the various settings are easily managed from the digital dashboard, consisting of an LCD screen for the main information and a second TFT for secondary details and settings management. Very neat in appearance and intuitive to use, it’s a pity only with the sun high in the sky the glossy surface reflects the surrounding environment a little too much, making it difficult to read on the go.

TRIUMPH TIGER SPORT 660 2022: IN BRIEF – The new entry in the family of British travelers surprises with its incredible versatility and the modern contents offered in the package. In fact, despite its great maturity, Triumph also confirms an interesting accessibility that makes the Tiger Sport 660 2022 even more greedy. The price, in fact, starts from 8,995 euros fc for the Lucerne Blue-Sapphire Black and Graphite-Black colors; for the more flashy Korosi Red-Graphite with sporty graphics it goes up to 9,125 euros fc, to which original accessories can be added to reinforce the character of this young crossover, such as the rigid suitcases in the same color or the My Triumph Connectivity system to manage music and calls. This novelty arrives in February and a 35 kW weakening kit will be available to be able to drive it even with an A2 license and dream of this dual sport already at eighteen.

TRIUMPH TIGER SPORT 660 2022: ADVANTAGES AND DEFECTS – Like it: elastic and gritty engine, from idle to limiter, it impresses with performance and ease of use; comfortable driving position even after hours of driving and good air distribution; driving easy, intuitive but also a lot of fun when you pick up the pace.

Do not like: the front fairing is plasticky to the touch; plexiglass is a bit difficult to adjust in gear; the picture has many reflections with the light and the clock is missing in the foreground among the main info always present.

TRIUMPH TIGER SPORT 660 2022: TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS – Motor: three cylinders in line; 12 valves; 660 cc; liquid cooling; bore x stroke 74 x 51.1 mm; maximum power 81 Hp at 10,250 rpm; maximum torque 6,250 rpm

Transmission: six-speed gearbox.

Chassis: perimeter tubular steel; double-sided steel swingarm.

Suspensions: Showa front fork with separate functions; Rear monoshock Showa adjustable in preload.

Brakes: 310 mm double-finger floating front with two-piston Nissin calipers; rear single 255mm disc with single piston Nissin caliper.

Wheels: front 120/70 R17 – 3.5 “; rear 180/55 R17 – 5.5 “.

Dimensions: length 2,071 mm; width 834 mm; height 1,398 mm; height of 835 mm; wheelbase 1,418 mm; steering head angle 23.1 °; trail 97.1 mm; fuel tank capacity 17.2 liters.

Consumption: 4.5 liters / 100 km.

CO2 emissions: 107 g / km.

Weight: 206 kg (in running order).

Price: from 8,995 euro fc

TRIUMPH TIGER SPORT 660 2022: CLOTHING – Helmet: Bell Star.

Jacket: Ixon Cross Air.

Gloves: Ixon Pro Russel.

Trousers: Ixon Barry.

Shoes: Ixon Gambler Wp.

Tester: height 1.80 m; weight 72 kg.