Triumph Toro, purple horrors festival: Brekalo is impregnable, Vlahovic canceled by Bremer | First page

Torino’s triumph took shape and substance on the Fiorentina disaster. The grenades were very strong, the violets dazed, their worst performance since the start of the championship. There was not a duel, only one, won by the Italian players, starting with the irreducible Vlahovic silenced by Bremer. Running, tackling, sprints, stretches, second balls, all in favor of the Bull. And thank goodness he had trained little and badly, and thank goodness also that Juric was missing six players. Fiorentina never existed, conceded three goals in half an hour, was annihilated in every area of ​​the pitch and was buried by her incredible mistakes in all four actions that led Torino to the goal.

FESTIVAL OF HORRORS – Milenkovic began to make mistakes at 1-0 who put the heel (but come on) on a ball coming out of his own area and handed it to Vojvoda on which Odriozola closed late; cross from the left to the far post, where Singo was posted left free by Biraghi who, dazed, was planted in the middle of the area; on Singo the position of Castrovilli was also wrong, too backward. At 2-0, double error by Martinez Quarta who first missed the postponement, then faced Lukic, on the edge of the area, with feet of butter, rebound in favor of the grenade and assist for Brekalo; in the midst of the action were the tunnel built by Castrovilli on Singo’s touch and the wrong position of Torreira, Biraghi and Quarta that left Brekalo free. At 3-0, Callejon’s football suicide with a short back pass (left) for Terracciano, burned at the exit from Brekalo who had hooked the unfortunate passage of the Spaniard.

BULL ONLY – How can you understand, Brekalo ruined the purple defense, but also the other grenades have won all the duels, from Lukic on Castrovilli to Mandragora on Bonaventura, to Praet on Torreira, not to mention the exteriors. Fiorentina did not play, they could not, never given this incredible feeling of helplessness throughout the season. The credit of Juric’s team was evident. In the interval, the Italian removed Martinez Quarta (disastrous and cautioned) to let Igor and Callejon (disastrous and clumsy) to enter Saponara. It seemed that the changes could shake Fiorentina and Saponara himself, with a personal initiative (dribbling and left footed conclusion), had approached the door of the young Gemello, at his debut (excellent for readiness and safety despite the 21 years). The impression of an attempt to raise the purple faded after a quarter of an hour of the restart: attack and launch by Mandragora, another very bad mistake of the purple defense, this time by Igor who decided to intervene head-on on the throwing of the grenade director and not took the ball, Sanabria controlled it and placed it behind Terracciano.

THE IKONE ‘DEBUT – Vlahovic’s change for Kokorin, on 28 ‘of the second half, was the signing of Italian on the surrender of Fiorentina. The twenty minutes of the Russian had a single meaning, to show that he was fine, at least physically, and to favor his sale on the market. But in that piece of the race Kokorin was almost never seen, perhaps the move did not produce the desired effect. Five minutes later Ikoné, making his Fiorentina debut, also replaced Gonzalez. The Frenchman, on the other hand, was seen in two or three ideas, nothing sensational, but there was not much else to expect, by now the viola had not been in the game for quite a while. It was almost half a century, precisely since 1976, that Torino failed to score four goals in a Serie A match against Fiorentina. It’s a triumph to frame for the Juric gang. For the Viola a bad stop in the race for Europe.

THE TABLE

Torino-Fiorentina 4-0 (first half 3-0)

Scorers: 19 ‘pt Singo (T), 24’ pt Brekalo (T), 31 ‘pt Brekalo (T), 13’ st Sanabria (T)

Assist: 19 ‘pt Vojvoda (T), 24’ pt Lukic (T), 13 ‘st Mandragora (T)

Turin (3-4-2-1): Twin; Djidji, Bremer, Good morning; Singo, Lukic, Mandragora, Vojvoda; Praet (33 ‘st Pobega), Brekalo (33’ st Pjaca); Sanabria. All .: Juric

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Terracciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Martinez Quarta (1 ‘st Igor), Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Castrovilli (28 ‘st Maleh); Callejon (1 ‘st Saponara), Vlahovic (28’ st Kokorin), Gonzalez (33 ‘st Ikoné). All. Italian

Referee: Marinelli of Tivoli

Booked: 13 ‘pt Martinez Quarta (F), 29’ pt Djidji (T), 10 ‘st Vojvoda (T)