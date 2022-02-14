Trivelle, Nomisma curbs enthusiasm: «It will take decades to produce more gas. The real challenge is to consume less “

“It will take years, if not decades, to produce more gas in Italy. And the experience of the last 20-30 years proves it to us ». The president of the energy consultancy Nomisma Energia, Davide Tabarelli, spoke on the debate around the extraction of gas in Italy, which exploded in these hours after the publication of the Pitesai by the Ministry of Ecological Transition. The map, blocked for about 3 years, identifies the points of the national territory where it will be possible to start the research and cultivation of hydrocarbons. The possibility of gas energy independence has stirred the spirits of some political parties, who see the increase in drilling as a solution to the crisis of recent months. Tabarelli, however, stressed that in 2021 national gas production reached its lowest since 1954 3 billion cubic meters. Italy, he explains, reached its peak of production in 1991 with 21 billion cubic metersi, and now we could reach the figure of 6maximum 10 billion cubic meters per year. The expected increase in production would not serve, for Tabarelli, to achieve the objective of the collapse of prices, which are currently determined at the European level. While defining Pitesai as «a monster against energy policy», he recognizes some potentially positive sides: «it is a crime to leave billions of euros of gas unexploited underground that could make our GDP», he says. «Certainly this crisis when it is over will leave scars and different negotiations will also be needed with Russia. And it wouldn’t be bad to have an all-Italian spot market too ».

The real solution? “Consume less”

As a whole, for Tabarelli the only solution to stop the crisis is only one: “Consume less”. Also because the challenge of renewables is still far from won: “40 years have passed, but still today hydroelectric, photovoltaic and wind power cover the 5% of the national energy demand, the 16% per cent of production “. Despite a stronger political will than before, “the times will still be long”.

