TRIVENETO TROPHY, MONDAY RUNS AT MOTTA DI LIVENZA

The Triveneto Cyclocross Trophy is back on Monday 1st November. The 4th stage will be one of the new entries of the 2021 2022 season. Appointment in Motta di Livenza with the 1st Ciclocross De La Motha organized by Zero5 Bike Team. After Jesolo, San Canzian d’Isonzo and Bolzano, there are all the promises for a new organizational success. There are more than 300 subscribers and therefore the show will be guaranteed.

The track, which will measure 2.9 kilometers, will be very varied and consequently fun. Departure and arrival will be in Piazza Castello, a stone’s throw from the center of Motta di Livenza. The route will then develop on the banks and inside the floodplain of the Livenza and Livenzetta rivers and, for a short portion, alongside the river. Stairs, ramps and a stretch of sand will make the test very selective. The weather will play a fundamental role, which will most likely propose a wet day but, consequently, even more in a cyclocross style.

The jerseys of the provincial cyclocross champions of Treviso will also be assigned.

Access mode for yellow and green areas

In addition to the race numbers, the bracelets for athletes and technicians will be delivered to the secretariat in an envelope, upon delivery of all self-certifications. Partial deliveries will not be made. The envelope must be collected in a single solution and to avoid gatherings, a single person in charge of each team will go to the secretariat for collection. For the technicians, a bracelet will be given for every 2 athletes. In order to access the yellow and green area, you will have to pass through the checkpoint located in via Squero. As per ministerial rules, the green pass is mandatory (from the age of 12).

Program

10.00 Master F2 F3

11.00 am G6 MF

11.40 am Beginners MF

12.40 pm MF students

1.40 pm All women, Juniors

2.40 pm Open M, Master F1

