TRM of the day: dollar in Colombia today July 12, 2022 | Finance | Economy

The dollar in Colombia had a new day on the rise and with historical prices, higher than 4,600 pesos.

The dollar opened the day at 4,590 pesos and at 9:15 am it was trading on average at 4,621.65 pesos, 108.37 pesos above the Representative Market Rate of the day, which was 4,513.28 pesos.

In the end, the currency closed with an average trading price of 4,627.36 pesos, 114.08 pesos more than the TRM.

During the day, the maximum price reached by the dollar was 4,663 and the minimum was 4,589.90 pesos.

In the last year the peso has devalued 17.86% and so far in 2022 its devaluation is at 13.37%.

During this Tuesday, 1,429.35 million dollars were traded.

The rise in the dollar is due to the fact that the Colombian currency was affected in the days after the first and second presidential round, but it is also being influenced by the international scene.

This is mainly due to the policies of the US Federal Reserve (FED), that is raising interest rates to curb inflation, which has repercussions in world markets and, especially, in emerging countries such as Colombia.

