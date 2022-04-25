TRM today: price of the dollar today April 25, 2022 in Colombia | Economic indicators

The dollar in Colombia began the week of April 25 to 29 with a strong rise in its price.

At 10:50 am, the currency registered an increase of more than 100 pesos: it was negotiated on average at 3,925.90 pesos, 106.83 pesos above the Representative Market Rate (TRM) of the day, which is 3,819.07 pesos.

After 11 am, the currency continued to rise and was trading at 3,926.60 pesos, rising 107.53 pesos.

In the end, the day closed with an average trading price of 3,932.62 pesos, 113.55 pesos more than the TRM of the day.

The dollar started the day at a trading price of 3,895 pesos. The lowest value it reached was 3,875 pesos and the highest, 3,959.67 pesos.

Since March 2, the currency did not reach a price of 3,900 pesos.

“The rise in the price of the dollar is something that is happening globally. It has been strengthening for a long time and the great exception, until now, was Latin America“, commented Camilo Durán, senior economist at Credicorp Capital.

“It occurs in the context of global economic growth. In 2021, growth was solid and in 2022 we entered a slowdown stage“, he added.

BRIEFCASE