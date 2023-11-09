‘Trolls 3: All Together’ (2023) Review: A charming mix of pop references and a sequel as fun as the last one

After ‘Trolls’ and ‘Trolls: World Tour’, DreamWorks turns the musical saga into a trilogy

Although it’s obviously not one of DreamWorks Studio’s most famous sagas, ‘Trolls 3: All Together’ is performing very well at the box office: the third installment of these singing little guys Returns with new characters, more songs, and more meta-cinematic humor,

the band was put together

During the wedding of her Bergen friends, Poppy makes an unexpected discovery about Branch’s past: her troll partner. He was a part of a popular boy band Brozon along with his brothers. Which eventually fell apart. Years later, one of its members is in danger and the only way to help him is to reunite the band…

‘Trolls 3: All Together’ (‘Trolls Band Together’, 2023) is the third installment of the ‘Trolls’ saga, After the success of the first and the failure of the second (Released immediately after the pandemic). It is directed by Tim Heitz and Walt Dohrn (director of the previous one) and written by Elizabeth Tippett.





there is one in the movie Great reception in theaters around the world, has raised $58,686,599 in less than a week since its premiere and is at the top of the most watched films at the Spanish box office. The saga is based on the popular Troll dolls created by Thomas Dam.

This third film continues the adventures of Poppy and Branch, continuing the trend of the second film, which exploited meta-references even more than the first. Since, it can’t be any other way The premise of the story itself is a clear nod to NSYNC (Justin Timberlake’s popular group, who provides the voice for Branch).

In fact, of the three it is the same There are more jokes for adult audiencesWhich contains a thousand and one references to popular culture that are very likely to stay away from child audiences (I was particularly amused that the jokes about otakus and boy bands generated a mix between seriousness and hilarity. , which I think was the intention) ).

Yes this is true Its accumulation of pop references also makes it the least tuned of the trilogy.Since at times it feels like a rush to find one reference after another, as if it were an episode of ‘Robot Chicken’.

The pace is devilish and leaves no room for boredom, but sometimes I need to slow down a bit to play out more of the gags that have real potential, such as Those psychedelic moments inspired by ‘Yellow Submarine’ or those strange creatures that remind us of the Muppets (About conjunctivitis!)

The dramatic conflict of the characters is worse developed than in the first two, perhaps because Your script wants to cover too much, However, the truth is that as a comedy it works and is full of really funny moments (yes, they could have saved Minnie Diamante, who is very funny).

As always, on a technical level it’s a joy to behold and the soundtrack is very catchy. For regular voice cast with Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake or Zooey Deschanel Luxury couples like Camila Cabello, Amy Schumer and RuPaul Charles join in,

‘Trolls 3: All Together’ fails to live up to its predecessors, with its pace slowed down considerably by the constant bombardment of cultural references. Despite this (or precisely because of it), It’s still a hilarious comedy, entertaining for kids and not-for-kids.,

