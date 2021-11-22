Trolls 3: announced the release date of the new animated film

Universal has announced the release date of Trolls 3, the new chapter in the funny story of Poppy and Branch.

Trolls 3, the third installment of the colorful animated story of Princess Poppy and Branch, now has one exit date: November 17, 2023.

The project follows the excellent reception received thanks to the digital distribution reserved for Trolls World Tour, which reached 100 million dollars during the pandemic.

The movie Trolls 3 will only arrive in theaters and, for now, Universal and DreamWorks Animation, have not announced whether Walt Dohrn will return to direct the new sequel.

One year ago Universal sparked controversy after announcing the simultaneous theatrical and digital release of Trolls World Tour due to the closure of many facilities around the world. Adam Aron, head of AMC, had stated that he did not approve the strategy before reaching an agreement with Universal regarding the release dates of the project.

The world of Trolls will return on November 26 with the special Holiday in Harmony which will be broadcast on NBC and can count on the presence in the vocal cast of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and many other cast members of the films.