Trolls 3 announced, will hit theaters in 2023

DreamWorks Animation has officially plunged back into a colorful world: Trolls 3 is set for release in 2023.

Trolls 3 is coming, for all the supporters of these colorful singing and slightly lysergic beings: the DreamWorks Animation it is in fact working on the second sequel of the saga, which will return to the hall in November 2023, after the success of Trolls (2016) and Trolls World Tour (2020), directed by Mike Mitchell and Walt Dohrn respectively.

Trolls 3, the meaning of the DreamWorks Animation return

It is not at all obvious to point out that Trolls 3 is scheduled for salt. When at the outbreak of the pandemic the exit of Trolls World Tour was suspended, in full promotional campaign already paid, the Universal decided to hijack the film in streaming rental at a high cost: the move sent merchants into a rage, and it was the major who then sought an armistice, finding agreements with the main American cinema chains. It seems that the second Trolls, costing about 100 million dollars, has brought home as many with the streaming, plus another fifty raked in open theaters around the world. On top of that, his digital move also created a wave with the original voice actors Anna Kendrick And Justin Timberlake, worried about losing the money from their collection percentages (this was over a year before the seminal lawsuit filed by Scarlett Johansson at the Disney for similar reasons concerning Black Widow).

However, what happened was enough to turn a cycle that already on the first lap into a digital exclusive (Trolls collected 347 million for a cost of 125) had not proved to be the economic height of the successes Pixar or Illumination. Fortunately, this will not happen: on the other hand, the Trolls have already had a good purely digital stay on the small screen, with the spin-off animated series. Trolls – The party goes on! on Netflix and Trolls: TrollsTopia on Frisbee. You can also go back to the cinema.