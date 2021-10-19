Trolls: a new Christmas special is coming with the voices of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake

Trolls Holiday in Harmony is the new special of the animated saga, starring the characters entrusted to Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, arriving in November in the USA.

The colorful world of Trolls will come back with a new one Christmas special which will debut on NBC American screens on Friday, November 26.

To give voice to the protagonists will once again be Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, performers of Poppy and Branch.

Trolls Holiday In Harmony: A picture of the Christmas special

The original version of Trolls Holiday in Harmony will also count on the presence in the cast of Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Anderson Paak, Anthony Ramos, Ester Dean, Walt Dohrn, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Karan Soni.

The thirty-minute special will chronicle what happens when Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick) plans the first secret exchange of gifts in the kingdom of the Trolls. Things take an unexpected turn when she and Branch (Justin Timberlake) pull out their own names and have to find the perfect gift to exchange. Tiny Diamond (Kenan Thompson), meanwhile, has a bad case of writer’s block as he’s trying to come up with a special rap to give his dad for the holidays.

Sean Charmatz and Tim Heitz wrote and directed the special that will be able to count on the presence of four original unreleased songs. Trolls Holiday in Harmony will then come on sale on DVD from November 30 in the United States, while the soundtrack will be available in digital format from November 26.