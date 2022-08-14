Trolls, witches, boss babies and Tom and Jerry land at Pamplona’s ‘Movie Nights’

This Tuesday, August 16, the movie night cycle cross your Ecuador and will screen the eleventh film of the 20 scheduled this summer by the Pamplona City Council in parks, squares and open-air public spaces in the city. It will be in the Arriurdiñeta square in Txantrea at 10:00 p.m. with free admission. The proposal is for an audience familiar with the film ‘Trolls 2. World Tour‘ (USA, 2020, 90’), the animated sequel to the blockbuster fantasy film that signed the Dreamworks factory in 2016. Poppy and Branch, two of the colorful and musical protagonists of the argument, discover that their tribe of Trolls is only one of the six that exist in kingdoms of their space that have alternately opted for funk, country, techno, music classical, pop and rock. But between music lovers there should be no borders.

The Wednesday 17 August the municipal projector will move to the Doctor Gortari Square of San Jorge to show a children’s classic in Basque with Spanish subtitles ‘Tom and Jerry‘ (USA, 2021, 101’). Cat and mouse, always at odds will explain throughout the development of the film how they met and the origin of their rivalry. It is the adaptation of the classic property of Hanna-Barbera, cartoons of several generations.

The recognized prestige of Roal Dahl as a storyteller is the basis of the film that the Thursday 18 can be seen in the square Alfredo Floristan of Milagrosa. ‘Roal Dahl’s Witches‘ (USA, 2020, 100’). Starring Anne Hathaway, among other performers, under the direction of Robert Zemeckis, it is the remake of a 90s film in which terror and comedy go hand in hand. This US-Mexico-UK co-production is based on the 1983 book of the same name by Roald Dahl.

Finally, the you come 19 will come to in love (Rochapea) ‘The boss baby. family business‘ (USA, 2021, 107 minutes), the second part of the successful film released in 2017. In this case, it continues with Theodore’s adventures. Tim and Ted are now adults and the Templeton brothers have drifted away from each other. But a new baby boss with cutting-edge focus is about to start a new business.