Trolls World Tour | Anna Kendrick’s reaction to the digital release of the film

Let’s find out how actress Anna Kendrick reacted to the news that Trolls World Tour will no longer be released in theaters.

COVID-19 has completely changed the plans of the film industry in 2020, and possibly beyond. Some of the biggest movie releases of the year, including No Time To Die , Mulan And Black Widow , have been postponed to a later date. While some films, after spending less time in theaters, have already been released in digital version.

Trolls World Tour is one of the many films that unfortunately was penalized due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Obviously, the project that for months was waiting for nothing but to be released in cinemas all over the world, will have to say goodbye to this option. At the same time, the good news is that fans will still be able to stream it from home. The reaction of one of the protagonists of the film, the actress, was shot on time Anna Kendrick.

Anna Kendrick’s reaction

The animated film Universal, and sequel to the success of Trolls of 2016, it was originally slated for theaters on April 10. Now, however, it will be made available for digital rental on demand. While the studio’s decision to change gears was not accepted by some actors, at least one of the protagonists of the animated feature wanted to support this initiative.

On March 16, Anna Kendrick tweeted about his support for VOD’s release Trolls World Tour shortly after the announcement. The actress in the post that you can read above, has made it clear that her desire is that everyone can see him safely, in their own homes. These words were taken up by the various studios that are making decisions similar to the one faced by Trolls these days.

Read also: Trolls World Tour | the new lyric video The Other Side by Justin Timberlake

This makes me ❤️ ????? I’m so happy we can spread the joy while everyone stays safe ???? You can see TROLLS WORLD TOUR on its original release date, to rent in your own home ☺️☺️ I’ll see you all April 10th! https://t.co/1kfXTaGJF4 – Anna Kendrick (@ AnnaKendrick47) March 16, 2020