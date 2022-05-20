Entertainment

Trolls World Tour comes to Prime Video

Trolls World Tour 2 (in Spanish Trolls 2: World Tour), a sequel to Trolls released in 2016, was one of the most anticipated animated films by the public regardless of age, however, the health emergency due to covid-19 delayed its arrival in theaters and it was until October 2020 that it could be seen on the big screen.

Walt Dohrn and David P. Smith were in charge of directing this film, without leaving the design, colors, atmosphere and textures that the audience appreciated in the first part. On the other hand, by integrating new Trolls kingdoms, new setting possibilities are opened to differentiate each environment, a more diverse world with visual options.

A message of tolerance

The story focuses on the music industry, Poppy (Anna Kendrick), the queen of music and Branch (Justin Timberlake), venture to discover other musical genres outside of pop, and with them other Troll tribes that love different music: country, funk, techno, classical and rock. Everything is harmony and love, until Barbarathe queen of hard rock and her father the metal kingThey want to impose rock as absolute reign and put an end to other types of music.

It is an animated film aimed primarily at children, but it also seeks to promote tolerance in the form of musical genres, respect and diversity. The plot really invites the audience to reflect and question situations of everyday life.

In the same way, the tape had a very strong musical impact. The production played with some classical and modern musical pieces to give it a unique touch; you can enjoy songs like Gangnam Style, Party Rock Anthem, good timeamong others.

Arrival to Prime Video of Trolls World Tour 2

As of this May 19, the animated film will be available on the digital platform so that the whole family can enjoy and have a good time, between music, bright colors, adventures and with a message of tolerance for the world. @worldwide

