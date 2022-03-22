Tron 3 has good news according to Jared Leto

Will they make Tron 3? The actor Jared Leto is working hard so that we can see the new movie of the science fiction classic.

In 1982 the first installment was released that was a leap in computer generated effects, the story focused on a computer programmer who enters a virtual world. In 2010 they released a second part with much better special effects (obviously) and that continued the story with the son of the previous protagonist, they raised more than 400 million dollars, but with a brutal budget of 170 million it did not reach the expectations generated. But for a few years they want to do tron 3 and they have signed Jared Leto to be the leader of the film, but it is true that we haven’t heard from the project for a while.

In a recent interview promoted Morbiusthe actor Jared Leto wanted to talk about tron 3.

“I am a super fan of Tron and we are working hard on Tron with our amazing partners at Disney. Just an amazing group of creative people. We are getting close. We are getting closer and who knows. Something may come sooner rather than later.

2022 is the 40th anniversary of the first film, so it would have been interesting if they released the third installment this year, but that will not happen. Although if they give any more good news, it will be well received.

Will they continue the story of the sequel?

Attention SPOILERS. Tron: Legacy (2010) ends when Sam Flynn (Garrett Hedlund) returns to the real world in which he is also Quora (Olivia Wilde). She is a ISO that can jump out of the virtual world, which could have shocking consequences for tron 3. But maybe they’ll do some sort of covert reboot and the story will go in a very different direction.

Let’s hope they reveal the release date soon. tron 3 and so we will know who will be the director in charge and the cast that will accompany Jared Leto.