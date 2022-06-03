‘Tron: Ascension’: Why did Disney cancel the third installment of ‘Tron’?

‘Tron Legacy’ hit theaters on December 17, 2010 from Joseph Kosinski, director of the recently released ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. The Disney film, starring Garrett Hedlund along with Olivia Wilde, provided a completely new aesthetic compared to its predecessor, ‘Tron’, from 1982. In addition to a great display of visual effects, among which the inclusion of a Jeff Bridges rejuvenated, ‘Tron: Legacy’ opened the doors to possible sequels for Disney. According to Kosinski, they were “very close” to carry out a third installment under the title of ‘Tron: Ascension’. Of course, until then, Disney had neither ‘Star Wars’ nor ‘Marvel’, so by acquiring both franchises, the idea of ​​making a sequel to ‘Tron’ ceased to be a priority. Therefore, they decided to cancel the project.

Kosinski spoke in an interview with Vulture about how close he came to directing the sequel, for which he had already made the script and the storyboard. The plot would have been noticeably different from the previous one, as instead of including real people in the digital world, it would include digital people in the real world. “I was very close, I really tried”, he assures. However, he has clarified that he understands the reasons why the project was abandoned. “But it was a different Disney in 2015. When I did ‘Tron: Legacy,’ they didn’t own Marvel; they didn’t own ‘Star Wars.’ We were the work of fantasy and science fiction. And once you have those other things under your umbrella, it makes sense that you put your money on a well-known property and not on the weird black nail art student in the corner, who was ‘Tron’. And that’s fine.”

Tron: Ares

Nonetheless, it is very likely that we will have a third movie that turns ‘Tron’ into a trilogy, although with more years of difference than between those of ‘Avatar’. The third installment, which will be a reboot, has received the name of ‘Tron: Ares’ and, if all goes well, we will have Jared Leto as the main star. Considering the expansion the company has made with the Star Wars universe, it’s possible that his attitude towards the third ‘Tron’ is different now.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Edward Kitsis and Adam Horovitz, screenwriters of ‘Tron: Legacy’, would have been hired to write the film. Also, Garth Davis (‘Lion’) would also have been linked to the project and, if confirmed, would take over from the director of ‘Top Gun 2’.

However, the project is still waiting to be confirmed officially by Disney.