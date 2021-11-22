Tech

Trony Black Friday flyer 22 nov – 1 dec: half price discounts for many products

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 14 1 minute read

Trony Black Friday flyer 22 nov - 1 dec: half price discounts for many products

Vezio Ceniccola

The new Trony flyer relaunches the offers dedicated to the Black Friday week, with a huge selection of super discounted products. Trony promises discounts up to 50% on the best of technology, valid from November 22 to the December 1, 2021. There are high-end 4K smart TVs, such as the i QLED from Samsung they LG OLED, but also Google Nest Hub 2 for € 49, Xbox Series S to 279 € e Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for € 799.

And if all these offers aren’t enough, take a look at the promotions too Amazon Black Friday, which offers great discount products such as Apple AirTag, Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and GoPro HERO10 Black. Just click from the links below to go to the relevant pages.

Below you will find the Trony flyers in full version dedicated to the promotion “Black Friday“, valid in particular in the regions indicated in the title of each section. To discover the promotions dedicated to the points of sale of other regions just go to this address. The button below allows you to go to the official Trony website and check the offers online.

Below you will also find the button to subscribe to ours Telegram channel offers, where we report the best offers in real time.

TRONY OFFERS

Telegram Channel Offers

Trony Black Friday Flyer – National

Trony Black Friday Flyer – Trentino

Trony Black Friday Flyer – Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Marche, Umbria, Abruzzo, Molise

Trony Black Friday Flyer – Tuscany

Trony Black Friday Flyer – Lazio

Trony Black Friday Flyer – Campania

Trony Black Friday Flyer – Calabria, Sicily

Trony Black Friday Flyer – Sardinia

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

video comparison shows all the best graphics, from 60 FPS to DLSS – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

Intel Alder Lake 12th generation, where to buy them at the best price

1 week ago

Windows 10 on ARM, Microsoft abandons development of x64 app emulation

5 days ago

When Playstation Plus games are released November 2021: date and time

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button