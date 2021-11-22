Trony Black Friday flyer 22 nov – 1 dec: half price discounts for many products
The new Trony flyer relaunches the offers dedicated to the Black Friday week, with a huge selection of super discounted products. Trony promises discounts up to 50% on the best of technology, valid from November 22 to the December 1, 2021. There are high-end 4K smart TVs, such as the i QLED from Samsung they LG OLED, but also Google Nest Hub 2 for € 49, Xbox Series S to 279 € e Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for € 799.
And if all these offers aren’t enough, take a look at the promotions too Amazon Black Friday, which offers great discount products such as Apple AirTag, Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and GoPro HERO10 Black. Just click from the links below to go to the relevant pages.
Below you will find the Trony flyers in full version dedicated to the promotion “Black Friday“, valid in particular in the regions indicated in the title of each section. To discover the promotions dedicated to the points of sale of other regions just go to this address. The button below allows you to go to the official Trony website and check the offers online.
Trony Black Friday Flyer – National
Trony Black Friday Flyer – Trentino
Trony Black Friday Flyer – Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Marche, Umbria, Abruzzo, Molise
Trony Black Friday Flyer – Tuscany
Trony Black Friday Flyer – Lazio
Trony Black Friday Flyer – Campania
Trony Black Friday Flyer – Calabria, Sicily
Trony Black Friday Flyer – Sardinia
